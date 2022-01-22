ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sens gameday & a look back to the Pens game! Future Sens lineup!

 6 days ago

First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. Give me a Twitter follow, I will give you a follow too!. The Ottawa Senators visit the Washington Capitals tonight after falling to Pittsburgh 6-4 on Thursday night. Matt Murray gets the start in goal and DJ Smith...

WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
Shaking up the lines and looking for non-rentals?? Leafs vs. Ducks

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs return home for the first time in three weeks to play the Anaheim Ducks in an empty Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday. The Leafs went 3-2-1 on their six-game road swing and are coming off a 3-1 win over the NY Islanders, but that has not stopped head coach Sheldon Keefe from stirring the pot when it comes to his forward lines.
NHL
Dell suspended 3 games/DJ fails once again as head coach!

First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. Give me a Twitter follow, I will give you a follow too!. As the Ottawa Senators prepare to host the Carolina Hurricanes tomorrow night, all of the talk surrounding the team relates to the Aaron Dell ridiculous hit on Drake Batherson. The NHL handed down a 3 game suspension to Dell, while Batherson is expected to miss 6 weeks. A journeyman goaltender misses three games, while the Sens leading scorer is out for an extended period, that's quite the trade-off Buffalo! Let's face it, with the number of goalies on the injured list in Buffalo, at some point they will get healthy and by the time Ottawa visits Buffalo on February 17th, there is a strong chance Dell won't even be dressing as the backup goalie with the likes of Subban, Luukkonen, Tokarski, and Anderson slated to return at some point in February. Naturally, fans and media will be looking to that date in February to see if Ottawa looks for retribution.
NHL
Flames/Blue Jackets Gameday

The 19-12-6 Calgary Flames are in Ohio today to play the 18-20-1 Columbus Blue Jackets at 5PM MST. The two teams hold similar records in their last ten with Calgary at 4-6-0 and Columbus at 3-7-1. The Blue Jackets are amidst a two game losing streak heading into today’s game and sit thirteen points out of a wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. Their only win in the last four games has been to the Philadelphia Flyers— a team currently riding a franchise record 13 game losing streak.
NHL
Sharks bounce back with 4-1 win over Capitals

The San Jose Sharks kicked off their Eastern Conference road trip with a win, defeating the Washington Capitals 4-1 tonight. The Sharks had a strong opening frame, outshooting the Capitals 14-8. About eight minutes into the game, Noah Gregor got the Sharks on the board after taking a pass from Brent Burns in front and putting it into the open net, and the Sharks took the lead into the intermission.
NHL
Caps, Oilers, Wild, Avalanche in on Fleury(E4), Wed's Buzz

More coming as I work on a few things, including my look at the Western Conference teams with the most guys you would trade a tenth overall pick for AND a what could be a developing story in Philly…but as always, when a rumor pops up we drop all else and chase…especially when that rumor pertains to a goalie who may be the BEST deadline pickup in net we have ever seen.
NHL
Stat night

Every hockey player knows when they are playing one of the worst teams in the league. There’s a different vibe heading into that game and that vibe is stat night. Who doesn’t love padding their stats against the bottom feeders? I doubt that feeling goes away just because they are in the NHL. Last night was stat night for the Penguins.
NHL
Capitalize

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported yesterday that the Capitals may be kicking the tires on Marc-Andre Fleury. The Fourth Period also added that the Capitals may not have enough cap space to swing a deal and the Blackhawks can only retain up to $3.5M (50% of total salary) so a third team may need to join the fray to make the money work.
NHL
Wednesday Night Pix - 2 Plays!! (updated)

ANA/TOR - The Leafs have been off Saturday and the Ducks are on a 5 game east coast roadie, they beat Boston on Monday to start it off too! Toronto -282 is a steep price, pass for me. SJ/WASH - Both teams are struggling big time, Sharks have lost 4...
NHL
Poll: Should the Capitals Trade for Marc-André Fleury?

You have heard the rumors by now, the Capitals have interest in acquiring goalie Marc-André Fleury. Personally, I would be shocked to see this ever come to fruition given his time in Pittsburgh. The Capitals goaltending this season has been inconsistent to say the least. I am 100% in favor of the Caps acquring a goalie this year...but maybe someone a little cheaper. Lets check out how Vitek Vanecek, Ilya Samsonov, and Marc-André Fleury all stack up against other goalies in the league who have played a minimum of 10 games played:
NHL
Wings can’t outscore ‘Hawks is 8-5 loss. Larkin and Bertuzzi both hit 20

Game Summary: first, I need to apologize to all of you. Most of you know that I’ve been working on “transitioning” out of the role of blogger. The fact that I listed the wrong team in the title and didn’t realize until today is too clear of a sign that I just don’t have what it takes. I will continue to do my best to game day summaries, but I’ve embarrassed myself and this blog in a nearly unforgivable fashion. I’m disgusted, and I’m sorry.
NHL
Jeff Carter signing about way more than locking up their third line center

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Jeff Carter have come to terms on a new two-year contract worth 3.125M per year. We can talk about the value of the contract and the player for the next two years momentarily. Let’s talk about the most important part about this deal and what it means. This is a clear message to the core and the fanbase that the band is sticking together. I can’t imagine giving the 37 year old Carter another two years unless they had the full intention of pushing their chips in the middle and still going for it.
NHL
CBJ G40– Calgary is a Cup Contender

Daryl Sutter knows what he is doing because he knows how to win games and championships. Sure, he has media attention from his press conferences and his wonderful phrases and blurbs, but he has won. He also has guys on his team that he has won with. Fourth liners Trevor Lewis and Brad Richardson were on the 2012 team; Lewis was on the 2014 roster; while Milan Lucic was on the his roster from 2015-2018.
NHL

