Jets vs. Bruins, Ehlers Placed on LTIR, Wheeler Removed

 6 days ago

Saturday afternoon, the Winnipeg Jets announced that Blake Wheeler has been removed from LTIR, and in turn, have placed Nikolaj Ehler in the Injury Reserve. Wheeler returning to the lineup could look a lot of different ways. While Head Coach Dave Lowry hasn't confirmed if the Jets Captain will play, I...

Friday Night Pix - 3 Plays!!!! (updated)

Last night was another night in which the dogs are starting to hit as Vegas has increased the lines for favs to crazy amounts in the hopes of getting back some of the dollars they have lost this month with so many favs hitting! Home teams and favs were only 6-4 while the over had a slight edge at 5-3-2. First periods totals were even at 5-5. Small card tonight with only 5 games, analysis below.
NHL
stanleycupofchowder.com

Public Skate: Bruins vs. Coyotes

A storm’s a-comin’ (if you’re in New England), so hunker down and enjoy a hockey game.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
Martin starts, Garland returns vs. Jets as the Canucks' Allvin era begins

Thursday, January 27 - Vancouver Canucks at Winnipeg Jets - 5 p.m. PT. The Vancouver Canucks will kick off the Patrik Allvin era with a four-game road trip heading into the All-Star Break. That action starts Thursday in Winnipeg, against the stumbling Jets. In Tuesday's 3-2 home overtime loss to...
NHL
Stat night

Every hockey player knows when they are playing one of the worst teams in the league. There’s a different vibe heading into that game and that vibe is stat night. Who doesn’t love padding their stats against the bottom feeders? I doubt that feeling goes away just because they are in the NHL. Last night was stat night for the Penguins.
NHL
Shaking up the lines and looking for non-rentals?? Leafs vs. Ducks

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs return home for the first time in three weeks to play the Anaheim Ducks in an empty Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday. The Leafs went 3-2-1 on their six-game road swing and are coming off a 3-1 win over the NY Islanders, but that has not stopped head coach Sheldon Keefe from stirring the pot when it comes to his forward lines.
NHL
CBJ G40– Calgary is a Cup Contender

Daryl Sutter knows what he is doing because he knows how to win games and championships. Sure, he has media attention from his press conferences and his wonderful phrases and blurbs, but he has won. He also has guys on his team that he has won with. Fourth liners Trevor Lewis and Brad Richardson were on the 2012 team; Lewis was on the 2014 roster; while Milan Lucic was on the his roster from 2015-2018.
NHL
Flames/Blue Jackets Gameday

The 19-12-6 Calgary Flames are in Ohio today to play the 18-20-1 Columbus Blue Jackets at 5PM MST. The two teams hold similar records in their last ten with Calgary at 4-6-0 and Columbus at 3-7-1. The Blue Jackets are amidst a two game losing streak heading into today’s game and sit thirteen points out of a wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. Their only win in the last four games has been to the Philadelphia Flyers— a team currently riding a franchise record 13 game losing streak.
NHL
Poll: Should the Capitals Trade for Marc-André Fleury?

You have heard the rumors by now, the Capitals have interest in acquiring goalie Marc-André Fleury. Personally, I would be shocked to see this ever come to fruition given his time in Pittsburgh. The Capitals goaltending this season has been inconsistent to say the least. I am 100% in favor of the Caps acquring a goalie this year...but maybe someone a little cheaper. Lets check out how Vitek Vanecek, Ilya Samsonov, and Marc-André Fleury all stack up against other goalies in the league who have played a minimum of 10 games played:
NHL
Juggling Act

Even prior to scoring his first career hat trick to help clip the Red Wings by a score of 8-5, Dylan Strome was already starting to heat up not only offensively but also with his play without the puck and especially in the faceoff circle where he's been fairly strong all season as a much improved facet of his game at center.
NHL
Dell suspended 3 games/DJ fails once again as head coach!

First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. Give me a Twitter follow, I will give you a follow too!. As the Ottawa Senators prepare to host the Carolina Hurricanes tomorrow night, all of the talk surrounding the team relates to the Aaron Dell ridiculous hit on Drake Batherson. The NHL handed down a 3 game suspension to Dell, while Batherson is expected to miss 6 weeks. A journeyman goaltender misses three games, while the Sens leading scorer is out for an extended period, that's quite the trade-off Buffalo! Let's face it, with the number of goalies on the injured list in Buffalo, at some point they will get healthy and by the time Ottawa visits Buffalo on February 17th, there is a strong chance Dell won't even be dressing as the backup goalie with the likes of Subban, Luukkonen, Tokarski, and Anderson slated to return at some point in February. Naturally, fans and media will be looking to that date in February to see if Ottawa looks for retribution.
NHL
Ducks fall to Maple Leafs in shootout

The Anaheim Ducks fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight, losing 4-3 in a shootout. The Ducks opened the scoring early, as Sam Steel didn’t give up on a loose puck in front and after some bounces, the puck found its way past Jack Campbell. However, it was far from Anaheim’s best period, as they were outshot by a huge 17-5 margin and gave up tons of quality chances. John Gibson bailed his team out a few times but eventually Toronto tied the game, with a goal coming off a one-timer from Mitch Marner. The Leafs managed to go 2-for-2 on the power play after that, as John Tavares got a pass to William Nylander, who put a puck through Gibson to give Toronto a 2-1 lead.
