Washington County, FL

FSU PC holds 5k run to raise money for student organizations

By Thomas Shults
 6 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Dozens of runners gathered at FSU PC Saturday morning for the annual 5k Torch Run .

“Everyone’s out here for different reasons, whether it’s health or just a good time,” FSU PC student Zachary Murzyn said. “It means a lot and it’s nice to see the community get together for such a special event.”

Washington County passes liquor sales referendum

Proceeds go to registered student organizations at FSU PC.

“So the proceeds, they’re going to be used for equipment, trips and just getting the intramural sports program up and going,” Murzyn said.

FSU PC officials said events like the run are a great opportunity for community members to show their support for FSU PC. Nearly 70 people signed up for the run.

“One of the great things about doing things like this is just to be in the race,” FSU PC Associate Dean Irvin Clark. “And so for me, that’s critically important. Like I said, this torch run is about the community and supporting all age groups. We just want everyone to participate, that’s what’s most important.”

The race was free for FSU PC students. People who registered in advance paid $25. For people who registered Friday or Saturday, it was $30.

Anyone was able to run or walk the race. Some attended and walked a stroller or a dog.

“Student engagement is critically important for us, and being able to support our registered student organizations is critical,” Clark said. “So all proceeds will go toward the registered student organizations.”

WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Zoey

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Zoey, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! Zoey, a presumed terrier-mix, is six years old. She is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. This sweet girl is gentle and has great manners, according to the BCAS. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

South Walton firefighter brings awareness to job related cancer

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Job-related cancer is the number one cause of death for firefighters. South Walton Firefighter Lt. Stephen Newsom is sharing his cancer survival story to bring awareness to the issue. In April 2020, Newsom went to his doctor for what he thought was just shoulder pains. It turns out he […]
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Construction begins on Lynn Haven Sports Complex

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction has begun on the Lynn Haven Sports Complex. Lynn Haven officials expect the five baseball and multi-purpose fields to be completed in the early spring of 2023.  They also expect the gymnasium to be finished in December of 2023. “We expect, at least for the baseball portion to be […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Arkansas company to create 200 jobs in Bay

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Central Moloney Incorporated, or CMI, is getting ready to set up shop in Bay County. The company’s President and CEO Chris Hart met with community members Thursday to tell them more about his Arkansas-based business. “We’re family and we’re not just numbers, we’re names,” Hart said. “So the name is […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

PCB Beach Safety officials preparing for next season

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County and Panama City Beach have increased water safety efforts. Beach city officials are planning to station lifeguards at even more locations along the shoreline this spring and summer. They are holding lifeguard try-outs beginning next weekend. Anastasia Adams is about the begin her third season of lifeguarding. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Dozens of students receive $500 from St. Joe Foundation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Dozens of Bay and Walton County students took home hundreds of dollars in scholarships from the St. Joe Foundation on Tuesday. St. Joe gave away $24,000 from the ‘No Ordinary Joe’ scholarship. Each nominee received $500.  High schools from Bay District Schools and Walton County high schools had three recipients.  […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Wewahitchka ends firehouse contract with Winterfell Construction

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — The contract to build Wewahitchka’s new firehouse with Winterfell Construction went up in flames on Thursday. At Thursday’s commission meeting, Mayor Phillip Gaskin terminated Winterfell’s contract even with the possibility of a lawsuit and not being able to find another company to finish the firehouse. Winterfell Construction President and Bay County […]
WEWAHITCHKA, FL
WMBB

Señor Frog’s coming to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mexican bar and restaurant chain Señor Frog’s is making its way to Bay County. The restaurant will take the place of Hang Five, which announced its closure on social media earlier this month. Señor Frog’s features Mexico-style food and a variety of alcoholic beverages. The chain is well-known for […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

WMBB

