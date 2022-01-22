ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Hurt Sea Lion Asks Boaters For Help | The Dodo

KPVI Newschannel 6
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hurt sea lion climbs up a ladder to ask boaters for help. The sea lion was named Amber and taken...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Tumbling Jack Russell terrier fails dog show and becomes internet sensation

Olly and his handler Karen decided to participate in Crufts – one of the biggest dog shows in the world, but things did not go as planned for the energetic Jack Russell terrier. Olly was taking the obstacles off one by one to the amusement of the audience. Even Karen had hardly tried to guide the pooch, all her efforts were in vain as Olly’s goal apparently was to fail the obstacles rather than go through them.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Lion#Dodo#Cat#Boaters#Dog#Love Animals#Tiktok
KPVI Newschannel 6

These Dogs Are Proof Miracles Exist | The Dodo Faith = Restored

Woman sees two abused dogs halfway around the world and doesn't give up until they're lounging on her sofa 💙. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like us on Facebook: http://thedo.do/1dJ9lmn. Read more on our site: http://thedo.do/KWDoNt. For the...
ANIMALS
funcheap.com

32nd Anniversary of Pier 39’s Sea Lions Arrival to SF

Tune-in to PIER 39’s Facebook page for a Facebook Live event at Noon on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Hear Sheila Candor, Vice President of The PIER 39 Marina and resident sea lion expert, as she tells the story of how the sea lions landed at PIER 39 and more interesting facts about our favorite “sea-lebrities.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
parentmap.com

Visit Ballard’s Noisy and Hilarious Crew of Sea Lions

There’s quite a ruckus happening in Ballard, down by the water. We can sometimes hear it from our house, more than a mile away. A bunch of noisy dudes and ladies are chattering, honking, flexing and making their presence known. This cacophonous group is a bunch of California sea...
ANIMALS
localmemphis.com

Longtime sea lion at Memphis Zoo dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the Memphis Zoo's longtime California sea lions, Callie, died this week. The zoo said Callie was their only wild-born sea lion and came to Memphis in 2002 after being rescued and rehabilitated by the Marine Mammal Care Center after being stranded in the wild.
MEMPHIS, TN
KTLA

Meet Methuselah, the oldest living aquarium fish in the world

Meet Methuselah, the fish that likes to eat fresh figs, get belly rubs and is believed to be the oldest living aquarium fish in the world. In the Bible, Methuselah was Noah’s grandfather and was said to have lived to be 969 years old. Methuselah the fish is not quite that ancient, but biologists at […]
ANIMALS
InspireMore

‘His cancer is back and it’s not good.’ Our time was ending, but I wanted my daddy to walk me down the aisle.’: Daughter stages tearful ‘fake wedding’ for dying father

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “February 2017, our whole world and outlook on life was changed forever. What started as a normal family dinner, became a night I will never forget. I saw fear in my mom’s eyes as my dad said, ‘Come in the living room. We need to tell you all something.’ I couldn’t believe it when the word ‘cancer‘ came out of his mouth. We were oblivious. My dad had been sick on and off with what he thought was allergies that wouldn’t go away. Dad worked at a hospital, so he went to an ENT there. The doctor found a lump in his throat and decided they needed to do a biopsy. He did this without telling anyone, as he did not want us to be worried about him. The news came back that it was cancerous, and he needed to see an oncologist for scans and a treatment plan immediately.
CANCER
The Independent

Individual wearing skirt reveals they were turned away from bar for not ‘dressing his gender’

An individual has called out a lounge after they were denied entry because they were wearing a skirt and not “dressing his gender”.Pako Zolanski, 25, who goes by the username @pakozolanski on TikTok, recently uploaded a video taken outside of Monticello ATL, a lounge in Marietta, Georgia, where they had gone to celebrate a friend’s birthday.However, in the clip, a manager for the lounge can be seen explaining why the 25-year-old, who uses he/she/they pronouns, according to their TikTok bio, would not be allowed inside.“Let me explain. It’s just like when you go to some places, they say: ‘We can...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
People

TLC Star Shauna Rae Reveals She Visited an OB-GYN to See If She 'Can Carry a Baby'

Shauna Rae Lesick isn't planning to become a new mom anytime soon, but the 22-year-old says knowing the status of her fertility health is a priority. After battling brain cancer as a baby, Lesick underwent surgery and three years of chemotherapy. The treatments were successful, but when she was 5, doctors discovered that her pituitary (which is responsible for producing hormones in the body that control metabolism and growth) had been rendered dormant.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Howard Stern Says Meat Loaf’s Family Should ‘Come Forward’ About COVID-19 Vaccines

Following Meat Loaf‘s death, Howard Stern is hoping for the late rocker’s family to speak out about COVID-19 vaccines. The heavyweight rock superstar (real name Marvin Lee Aday), loved by millions for his Bat Out of Hell album, died at age 74 on January 21. Though no official cause of death was revealed, TMZ reported that Meat Loaf was “seriously ill with COVID.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy