ECSTATIC, Entropiq stay alive at Funspark ULTI event

ECSTATIC and Entropiq survived to fight another day at the $250,000 Funspark ULTI 2021 event.

In Saturday’s second-round action in the lower bracket, ECSTATIC swept away K23, and Entropic eliminated Astralis with a reverse sweep.

Funspark ULTI is a double-elimination, eight-team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament that runs through Monday. All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final. The upper bracket side will start with a 1-0 lead in the final. The champion earns $150,000 and one of two Funspark ULTI 2022 berths.

ECSTATIC rallied from 9-6 down for a 16-14 win on Ancient before knocking out K23 with a 16-6 victory on Inferno. Dion “FASHR” Derksen of the Netherlands led ECSTATIC with 53 kills and a plus-15 kills-deaths ratio.

After an opening 16-13 loss to Astralis on Ancient, Entropic roared back with a 16-8 decision on Nuke and a 16-13 win on Overpass. Igor “Forester” Bezotecheskiy had a team-high 69 kills for Entropiq, and fellow Russian Aleksei “El1an” Gusev posted a plus-22 differential.

K23 and Astralis each earned $5,000 for finishing in fifth-sixth place.

The online action continues Sunday with two matches:

Upper bracket final: Gambit Esports vs. BIG

Lower bracket Round 3: ECSTATIC vs. Entropiq

Funspark ULTI 2021 prize pool:

1. $150,000 — TBD

2. $50,000 — TBD

3. $15,000 — TBD

4. $15,000 — TBD

5-6. $5,000 — K23, Astralis

7-8. $5,000 — Complexity Gaming, Fnatic

–Field Level Media

