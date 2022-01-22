Prayer vigil held in Harlem after NYPD officer killed, another injured in shooting

Local leaders and organizations gathered for a prayer vigil on Saturday after an NYPD officer was killed and another was injured in a shooting.

News 12's Noelle Lilley was in Harlem where the National Action Network shared condolences and sent prayers to the families of the officers involved.

DONATE: Fundraiser for Officer Jason Rivera's Family

RELATED: Harlem Shooting: Cardinal Timothy Dolan visits critically injured NYPD officer