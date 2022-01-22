ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Prayer vigil held in Harlem after NYPD officer killed, another injured in shooting

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c02hs_0dt1UFv200

Local leaders and organizations gathered for a prayer vigil on Saturday after an NYPD officer was killed and another was injured in a shooting.

News 12's Noelle Lilley was in Harlem where the National Action Network shared condolences and sent prayers to the families of the officers involved.

DONATE: Fundraiser for Officer Jason Rivera's Family

RELATED: Harlem Shooting: Cardinal Timothy Dolan visits critically injured NYPD officer

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

NYPD releases second video of suspect linked to shooting of 11-month-old girl

Police have released new video of the person they say was involved in the shooting of an 11-month-old baby in the Bronx. Police are still looking for the person who fired gunshots Wednesday night on East 198th Street and Valentine Avenue last week striking an 11-month-old girl in the face. Police say the 32-year-old mother and the 11-month-old baby girl were sitting in a car outside a deli when the suspect, involved in a dispute with another person, fired shots that went through the car and hit the baby girl.
BRONX, NY
News 12

NYPD: Bronx shooting leaves 25-year-old man dead, suspect on the loose

A man is dead after getting shot in the Bronx late Tuesday night, police say. According to the NYPD, the shooting took place on the southbound Bronx River Parkway near East 177th Street at around 9 p.m. Police say a 25-year-old man identified as Jahwan Joseph was found unresponsive inside...
BRONX, NY
News 12

‘It is our city against the killers.’ NYC mayor says Harlem shooting is an attack on families, children in NYC

Mayor Eric Adams addressed the city Friday night after one officer was killed and another was gravely injured following a shooting in Harlem. A suspect was also killed in the shooting, according to officials. NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said that a 22-year-old officer lost his life, and that another officer is currently fighting for his life.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Cardinal Timothy Dolan#Vigil
News 12

NYPD: Suspect who shot 2 officers in Harlem dies

The suspect who shot Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora Friday in Harlem has died, the NYPD says. Rivera and Mora were shot while responding to a 911 call about a domestic dispute between a Harlem mother and her adult son. CHOPPER 12: Chopper 12 above police procession in support...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 12

NYPD: Woman shot inside apartment in Brooklyn

A woman was shot inside an apartment building in East New York Tuesday, police say. According to authorities, the shooting happened at around 9 a.m. on Fountain and Glenmore avenues. It was reported the woman was shot in the abdomen and taken to an area hospital. The victim was listed in stable condition.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

1 injured in Norwalk shooting

One person was struck by gunfire in Norwalk, police say. The shooting happened after 10 p.m. Wednesday on West Cedar Street and Price Avenue. One gunshot victim was found at the scene and transported to the hospital but later released. Police say several 911 calls were made about gunshots being...
NORWALK, CT
News 12

Hundreds of officers from over 50 departments join police caravan to support NYPD

Over 50 police departments from across the Hudson Valley showed their support for their brothers and sisters of the NYPD on Sunday. Hundreds of officers caravanned to the 32nd Precinct in Harlem in support of two of their own: 22-year-old NYPD officer Jason Rivera who was killed in the line of duty and 27-year-old NYPD officer Wilbert Mora, who is hospitalized after being critically wounded while answering a domestic disturbance call on Thursday.
YONKERS, NY
News 12

News 12

44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy