Prayer vigil held in Harlem after NYPD officer killed, another injured in shooting
Local leaders and organizations gathered for a prayer vigil on Saturday after an NYPD officer was killed and another was injured in a shooting.
News 12's Noelle Lilley was in Harlem where the National Action Network shared condolences and sent prayers to the families of the officers involved.
