Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is giving the Cleveland Cavaliers the respect they deserve, and he thinks the rest of the NBA should, too. After the Cavs stunned Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Wednesday, Giannis had nothing but high praises for JB Bickerstaff and his men. While some people may refuse to acknowledge them, the Greek Freak emphasized that the Cleveland franchise is no longer the same lowly team they were in the post-LeBron James era.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO