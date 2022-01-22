ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State COVID-19 Update: Saturday, January 22

By Delaney Keppner
NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

“We are below 10% positivity rate for the second day in a row. This is extraordinary progress,”  Governor  Hochul said. “As we continue to see numbers trend downward, let’s also continue to do the right thing. Wash your hands, get the vaccine if you haven’t already, get the booster dose, and wear a mask. We will continue to see this downward trend in other parts of the state soon.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 299,580
  • Total Positive – 27,643
  • Percent Positive – 9.23%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 11.36%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 10,477 (-539)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 1,264
  • Patients in ICU – 1,504 (-44)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 884 (+4)
  • Total Discharges – 262,654 (1,581)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 179
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 51,716
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 64,120
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 35,409,903
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 80,188
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 496,685
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 81.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 79.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 71.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.5%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Thursday, January 20, 2022 Friday, January 20, 2022
Capital Region 169.65 154.52 144.12
Central New York 199.16 193.19 178.55
Finger Lakes 137.47 126.46 119.99
Long Island 160.48 145.64 125.54
Mid-Hudson 177.31 156.06 136.89
Mohawk Valley 159.14 151.72 147.74
New York City 208.39 192.80 176.42
North Country 152.41 151.15 145.49
Southern Tier 149.05 140.52 135.70
Western New York 168.22 146.56 137.87
Statewide 183.67 168.51 153.73

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Thursday, January 20, 2022 Friday, January 20, 2022
Capital Region 16.23% 15.04% 14.06%
Central New York 19.32% 18.62% 17.72%
Finger Lakes 17.15% 16.03% 15.44%
Long Island 15.51% 14.41% 13.19%
Mid-Hudson 13.26% 12.43% 11.70%
Mohawk Valley 15.00% 14.32% 13.30%
New York City 11.52% 10.49% 9.60%
North Country 16.29% 16.72% 16.46%
Southern Tier 12.93% 12.64% 11.87%
Western New York 18.95% 17.65% 16.90%
Statewide 13.30% 12.27% 11.36%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Thursday, January 20, 2022 Friday, January 20, 2022
Bronx 12.35% 10.92% 9.63%
Kings 10.73% 9.81% 9.07%
New York 9.56% 8.82% 8.34%
Queens 13.56% 12.39% 11.32%
Richmond 12.14% 11.39% 10.41%

Yesterday, 27,643 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,666,373. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive
Albany 53,772 417
Allegany 8,006 65
Broome 41,057 310
Cattaraugus 13,794 108
Cayuga 14,399 96
Chautauqua 21,516 171
Chemung 19,320 183
Chenango 8,241 85
Clinton 13,733 163
Columbia 9,028 57
Cortland 9,331 71
Delaware 6,887 44
Dutchess 59,798 334
Erie 193,127 1,177
Essex 4,821 64
Franklin 7,985 69
Fulton 11,101 111
Genesee 12,691 102
Greene 7,849 56
Hamilton 769 3
Herkimer 12,434 81
Jefferson 17,446 210
Lewis 5,658 39
Livingston 10,566 99
Madison 11,445 134
Monroe 141,338 888
Montgomery 10,595 109
Nassau 384,123 1,303
Niagara 44,279 303
NYC 2,184,847 13,422
Oneida 48,327 392
Onondaga 97,726 1,006
Ontario 17,784 147
Orange 100,607 499
Orleans 7,963 67
Oswego 22,169 206
Otsego 8,671 88
Putnam 22,308 100
Rensselaer 28,200 244
Rockland 87,911 359
Saratoga 41,310 331
Schenectady 29,930 253
Schoharie 4,435 42
Schuyler 3,078 15
Seneca 5,138 60
St. Lawrence 18,163 150
Steuben 17,621 164
Suffolk 407,837 1,420
Sullivan 17,033 132
Tioga 9,541 82
Tompkins 15,408 93
Ulster 28,662 195
Warren 12,071 129
Washington 10,757 108
Wayne 15,431 165
Westchester 237,634 827
Wyoming 7,717 66
Yates 2,985 29

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region 410 286 69.8% 124 30.2%
Central New York 304 222 73.0% 82 27.0%
Finger Lakes 747 403 53.9% 344 46.1%
Long Island 1,754 1,015 57.9% 739 42.1%
Mid-Hudson 1,089 665 61.1% 424 38.9%
Mohawk Valley 159 105 66.0% 54 34.0%
New York City 5,060 2,601 51.4% 2,459 48.6%
North Country 104 52 50.0% 52 50.0%
Southern Tier 221 127 57.5% 94 42.5%
Western New York 629 386 61.4% 243 38.6%
Statewide 10,477 5,862 56.0% 4,615 44.0%

Yesterday, 179 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 51,716. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths
Albany 1
Bronx 16
Cattaraugus 1
Chemung 1
Cortland 4
Delaware 1
Dutchess 2
Erie 10
Fulton 2
Genesee 1
Herkimer 1
Jefferson 2
Kings 25
Monroe 6
Montgomery 1
Nassau 9
New York 18
Niagara 3
Oneida 3
Onondaga 5
Ontario 1
Orange 1
Oswego 1
Otsego 1
Putnam 1
Queens 29
Rensselaer 1
Richmond 2
Rockland 1
Saratoga 2
Schenectady 1
Steuben 1
Suffolk 10
Sullivan 2
Washington 1
Wayne 1
Westchester 10
Wyoming 1
Yesterday, 16,061 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 30,428 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region 954,755 829 869,120 674
Central New York 637,886 448 588,066 319
Finger Lakes 852,133 668 785,411 525
Long Island 2,140,622 2,712 1,883,593 2,105
Mid-Hudson 1,672,786 1,685 1,455,797 1,274
Mohawk Valley 321,261 228 296,884 189
New York City 7,843,367 7,994 6,870,570 24,212
North Country 298,766 182 269,136 178
Southern Tier 434,052 393 395,460 211
Western New York 941,727 922 858,972 741
Statewide 16,097,355 16,061 14,273,009 30,428

People with the complete vaccine series:

Region Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region 954,755 829 869,120 674
Central New York 637,886 448 588,066 319
Finger Lakes 852,133 668 785,411 525
Long Island 2,140,622 2,712 1,883,593 2,105
Mid-Hudson 1,672,786 1,685 1,455,797 1,274
Mohawk Valley 321,261 228 296,884 189
New York City 7,843,367 7,994 6,870,570 24,212
North Country 298,766 182 269,136 178
Southern Tier 434,052 393 395,460 211
Western New York 941,727 922 858,972 741
Statewide 16,097,355 16,061 14,273,009 30,428

Booster/Additional Shots:

Region Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7  days
Capital Region 417,761 3,031 15,191
Central New York 270,695 2,532 13,664
Finger Lakes 427,675 3,367 17,650
Long Island 843,834 8,464 50,192
Mid-Hudson 673,760 5,694 33,557
Mohawk Valley 145,102 1,132 6,187
New York City 2,076,179 15,608 107,284
North Country 126,658 889 5,783
Southern Tier 196,348 1,561 8,550
Western New York 465,681 3,492 17,420
Statewide 5,643,693 45,770 275,478
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Jack Brady
6d ago

Problem with most Governors is that they never created anything. How can they understand what the pressures of owning a business are? The Governor doesn't understand the damage she is causing. Virus numbers are going down because we are going into the end of the pandemic cycle. No different than coming out of a seasonal flu season. Don't take any bows for a virus running it's natural course. Between vaccinations and herd immunity, and numbers going down , this is normal.

