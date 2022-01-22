ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

French pet care firm stops selling fish bowls - they drive fish mad

By Geert De Clercq
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q2Ln8_0dt1Tb6h00

PARIS (Reuters) - A leading French aquarium vendor has decided to stop selling round fish bowls because they drive fish mad and kill them quickly.

French pet care market leader AgroBiothers Laboratoire will no longer sell any aquariums with a capacity of less than 15 litres and only rectangular ones, as putting fish in small bowls without filtration and oxygenation is animal abuse, it said.

“People buy a goldfish for their kids on impulse, but if they knew what a torture it is, they would not do it. Turning round and round in a small bowl drives fish crazy and kills them quickly,” AgroBiothers CEO Matthieu Lambeaux told Reuters.

Gold fish can live up to 30 years and grow to about 25 cm in big aquariums or outdoor ponds, but in tiny bowls they often die within weeks or months.

He said gold fish are social animals who need the company of other fish, ample space and clean water, and that having an aquarium requires a minimum of equipment and expertise.

France is Europe’s number one market for red aquarium fish, with about 2.3 million fish, Lambeaux said.

Germany and several other European countries have long banned fish bowls, but France has no legislation on the issue.

“It is a French anachronism, that is why we decided to move. We cannot educate all our customers to explain that keeping fish in a bowl is cruel. We consider that it is our responsibility to no longer give consumers that choice,” Lambeaux said.

AgroBiothers, which has a French market share of about 27% in pet care products, sold about 50,000 fish bowls per year at about 20 euros a piece in previous years.

“There is demand for fish bowls, but the reality is that what we offer children is the possibility to see gold fish die slowly,” he said.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Glue traps used to catch rodents to be banned in Scotland

The sale and use of glue traps that are described as “one of the cruellest methods of rodent control” should be banned, Scotland’s environment minister has said.Mairi McAllan told the Scottish Parliament the Government wants to end the “cruel practice of setting glue traps” that are designed to snare vermin but often catch pets and other wildlife.It follows a call from the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission in March of last year to completely outlaw the use of the traps.Raising the issue during general questions at Holyrood, SNP MSP Siobhian Brown asked whether the Scottish Government would accept the commission’s recommendation and...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Animal Cruelty#Paris#French#Agrobiothers Laboratoire#European
Carscoops

Watch Angry Elephant Flip A Ford SUV At South African Nature Reserve

A motorist in South Africa found out the hard way what can happen if you annoy an elephant as the massive animal rammed into and flipped over their vehicle. The incident happened at the iSimangaliso Wetland Park in KwaZulu-Nata province earlier this month when a Ford SUV was driving through the park.
ANIMALS
Telegraph

Pictured: Rare porcupette born in UK takes a seat in keeper's hand

A rare species of porcupine that is notoriously hard to breed has given birth to a baby at a wildlife centre for only the second time since they began trying to breed them 10 years ago. The prehensile-tailed porcupine arrived on Christmas Day at the Hemsley Conservation Centre, Sevenoaks, Kent.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
France
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Bird of prey known as the ‘flying barn door’ spotted in Cornwall

One of Britain’s largest and rarest birds of prey has been spotted in Cornwall following a reintroduction programme launched on the Isle of Wight.White-tailed eagles – known as “flying barn doors” because of their two-metre wingspan – was photographed on Bodmin Moor on Wednesday morning.It is a further boost to the species, which disappeared from the UK during the early 20th century following centuries of persecution.The juvenile, which was captured on camera by amateur photographer Cat Lake, was one of six released on the Isle of Wight in the spring of 2019 as part of a reintroduction programme run by...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Over 100 flap shell turtles poisoned in India to stop them from eating illegally-bred fish

Over 100 flap shell turtles were allegedly poisoned to death at a lake near India's western city of Mumbai, in a bid to stop them from feeding on illegally-bred fishes.Conservation workers were reportedly alerted about the incident on Saturday after a local leader asked them to investigate a foul smell around the Gauripada lake in Kalyan area, located 50 kms from the country’s financial capital Mumbai.Since Saturday at least 135 bodies were recovered, while 11 were found alive and rescued by a team of the forest department and volunteers of Wild Animal Reptile Rescue (WARR), according to local media.Suhas Pawar...
ANIMALS
Simplemost

Rare Twin Elephant Calves Born In Kenya

Conservation activists in Kenya say they’ve spotted a rarity in Kenya — baby twins elephants. The newborn twin calves were spotted in the Samburu National Reserve in Northern Kenya, according to local charity Save The Elephants. “Twins form around only 1% of births. Quite often the mothers don’t...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Maine Coon kitten is so big people mistake it for a dog

A Maine Coon kitten less than two years’ old is on track to becoming the world’s biggest cat, already weighing in at 12.5 kg.Kefir, who lives in the small Russian town of Stary Oskol with his owner, Yulia Minina, is so large that people often mistake him for a dog.At one year and 10 months old, the white-furred kitten has already surpassed the average adult weight of Maine Coone cats.Male Maine Coon cats usually weigh between 6.8kgs and 11.3kgs. Kefir will not reach his full size until he’s roughly three or four years old.While Kefir – who get’s his...
ANIMALS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Guy Comforts The Terrified Dog He Rescued | The Dodo

He rescues this terrified dog and spends days getting her to let him pet her 🙏💕. You can help Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac, Serbia care for more dogs by donating to: http://thedo.do/donatemladenovac Follow them on YouTube: http://thedo.do/dogrescuesheltermladenovac. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion.
ANIMALS
fox35orlando.com

Dog or coyote? Rescue waiting for DNA results of emaciated animal

YOUNGWOOD, Pa. - A mysterious animal has rescuers perplexed after it was found outside a Pennsylvania woman's home. Volunteers at the sanctuary Wildlife Works in Mount Pleasant are currently caring for the 4-legged creature. A woman in Fairfield Township reportedly found paw prints outside her home which led her to...
ORLANDO, FL
Reuters

Reuters

295K+
Followers
274K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy