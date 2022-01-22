ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Backers of Venezuela referendum ask court to intervene with electoral commission

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARACAS (Reuters) – Some supporters of an effort to remove Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from office through a referendum said on Saturday they would ask the country’s top tribunal to review signature collection conditions set by the electoral commission. The national electoral commission said earlier this week...

