Apple’s home strategy has been all over the place, but they appear to finally have a hit on their hands with HomePod mini. Rumors have been floated about Apple making a HomePod with a display but word on the street is that the product being tested looks a lot like an iPad mounted to a speaker. Instead of making a Frankenstein product very similar to Google and Amazon’s products, they should take the blueprint they’ve laid out with HomePod mini and use it as a basis for a unique ambient smart display.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO