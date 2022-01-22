ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

STRIKING BACK: Bartlesville Lady Bruins lash Durant to get back on winning track

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 6 days ago
Bartlesville High School’s girls’ basketball team has clawed, scratched, flexed its muscles and battled valiantly this season for success.

On Friday morning, the Lady Bruins not only snatched a double-digit victory but also passed a milestone as well.

Led by Mikka Chambers and Kate Gronigan with 14 and 10 points, respectively, the Lady Bruins defanged the Lady Lions of Durant High, 51-38, in the second round of the Carl Albert tournament.

In addition to snapping a four-game losing streak, the Lady Bruins also notched their fourth win (4-10) — surpassing the victory total for all of last season.

Bartlesville had been oh, so close earlier to its fourth win.

Owasso had to survive a scare in a 50-47 home win against Bartlesville and Broken Arrow needed to hang on at the end to beat the visiting Lady Bruins, 58-51.

But, in Friday’s scrap against Durant, Bartlesville — and its first-year head coach Justyn Shaw — refused to be denied.

The 51 points scored matched Bartlesville’s season high.

In fact, the Lady Bruins are 2-1 when scoring 51 points and 3-0 when holding teams to less than 40 points.

Right from the get-go Friday, Bartlesville displayed a daunting determination that suggested Bartlesville wouldn’t be denied.

T’Keitha Valentine — who finished with nine points — knocked down a three-pointer in the first quarter to propel the Lady Bruins to a seven-point lead, 9-2.

Following a 4-0 spurt by Durant, Valentine sank a two-pointer as Bartlesville claimed an 11-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Durant made its biggest push in the second quarter by outscoring Bartlesville 17-11.

Chambers helped keep the Lady Bruins in the game with seven points in the quarter, including a tradition three-point play.

Trailing 23-22 at halftime, Bartlesville soon took control.

Kaelynn Duncan’s triple pushed Bartlesville back in front, 29-28.

Continuing to find its offensive sync, Bartlesville went ahead by six, 34-28, on Grace McPhail’s bucket.

Bartlesville would own the lead the rest of the way.

Chambers hit four-straight free throws to widen the gap to nine points, 38-29.

Gronigan then dialed in to charity tosses to power the Lady Bruins to their first double-digit, 40-29, late in the third period.

The Lady Bruins clutched to the momentum throughout the fourth period.

McPhail drained her second trey to make it a 44-31 lead and two layups by Ragen Hodge powered Bartlesville to 15 points ahead, 48-33.

Valentine finished off Bartlesville’s scoring by ringing up a deuce.

Bartlesville finishes up tourney play at 1 p.m. Saturday with a chance to capture fifth place and post back-to-back wins for the second time this season.

In Thursday’s tourney opener, Westmoore outlasted the Lady Bruins, 61-49.

Gronigan led with 13 points, followed by Chambers with 10.

Comments / 0

Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

