Could the NBA trade deadline set up a reunion for the Celtics and one former Boston center? That could be the case, according to one report. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype on Wednesday reported the Celtics “called and did some due diligence on” Daniel Theis, who played for Boston from 2017 to March 2021, when he was traded to the Chicago Bulls. Theis finished last season with the Bulls as he posted a career-high 10 points per game in 23 outings.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO