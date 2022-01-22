New episodes of 'Central Park' headed to Apple TV+ on March 4

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ said the second half of Central Park Season 2 will debut March 4.

The animated musical comedy series features a voice cast led by Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess and Stanley Tucci.

"As Season 2 of Central Park unfolds with eight new episodes, the Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the world's most famous park," the streaming service said in a news release Friday.

"Molly experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Cole is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school, Paige continues to chase down the Mayor's corruption story, and Owen juggles managing the park, his staff, and his family all with a smile on his face. Meanwhile, Bitsy inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own; with Helen by her side, eternally wondering whether she's made it into Bitsy's will. Every step of the way, we are guided along by our friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator, Birdie."

The show is written and executive produced by Loren Bouchard.