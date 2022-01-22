ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

New episodes of 'Central Park' headed to Apple TV+ on March 4

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qm7DJ_0dt1TATC00

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ said the second half of Central Park Season 2 will debut March 4.

The animated musical comedy series features a voice cast led by Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess and Stanley Tucci.

"As Season 2 of Central Park unfolds with eight new episodes, the Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the world's most famous park," the streaming service said in a news release Friday.

"Molly experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Cole is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school, Paige continues to chase down the Mayor's corruption story, and Owen juggles managing the park, his staff, and his family all with a smile on his face. Meanwhile, Bitsy inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own; with Helen by her side, eternally wondering whether she's made it into Bitsy's will. Every step of the way, we are guided along by our friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator, Birdie."

The show is written and executive produced by Loren Bouchard.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

The Afterparty Stars Talk Tackling New Challenges for the Hilarious Apple TV+ Series

The murder-mystery genre is one of the more timeless and effective forms of storytelling, as audiences can't help but get invested in the unexpected twists and turns the storyline might take as it heads towards a surprising reveal. With Apple TV+'s new series The Afterparty, not only are audiences given a narrative full of surprises, but there's also a heaping helping of comedy injected throughout. Adding even more inventiveness to the experience is that each episode of the series embraces a different filmmaking genre, from romantic comedy to action to thriller. This meant that, for a musical episode focusing on Ben Schwartz's Yasper, the actor had to embrace all-new abilities to pull off the performance. The Afterparty premieres on Apple TV+ on January 28th.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Riverdale' Returning With New Episodes This March

Riverdale over its last 5 seasons has been one of The CW’s most popular teen dramas and while its 6th season was set to return on Sunday, March 6, it will now continue its season on Sunday, March 20 at 8/7c. The series follows the town of Riverdale and...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

DGA Awards: ‘Succession’ Dominates Drama Series Nominees; ‘Summer of Soul’ and ‘The Rescue’ Up for Documentary Prize

The Directors Guild of America has revealed the nominees for its 2022 awards in the TV, commercial and documentary categories. HBO’s Succession swept the drama race, earning all five slots in the dramatic series category. HBO Max’s Hacks and HBO’s The White Lotus received one nomination each in the comedic series category, with Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso earning three nominations for its second season. The limited series category was more varied, with Hulu’s Dopesick earning two nominations and Amazon’s Underground Railroad, HBO’s Mare of Easttown and HBO’s Station Eleven earning one nomination each. In those top TV categories, the DGA favored series...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Daveed Diggs
Person
Loren Bouchard
Person
Tituss Burgess
Person
Josh Gad
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Paige
Person
Leslie Odom Jr.
cinelinx.com

New Godzilla Series Coming to Apple TV+

Today brings exciting news for Kaiju fans, as the King of the Monsters is getting an all new live-action series!. This afternoon, Legendary and Apple announced they’ve partnered up to develop a brand new live-action series set in the Monsterverse, and my heart is ready to burst. Things are just starting to come together for the project, which is Untitled, but is bringing in Matt Fraction and Chris Black to executive produce the series. Black will also be serving as showrunner.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘South Park’ Returns in February With First New Weekly Episodes Since 2019

Fans are going back down to South Park to have themselves a time. It was announced on Friday that the Comedy Central cartoon staple is (finally) returning for weekly episodes starting Feb. 2 after, like most others, the production was impacted by the pandemic. Making the return that much sweeter. South Park is turning 25 this year. The new season will consist of six episodes. The last full season of South Park aired in late 2019. As the pandemic took hold of the world, creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, along with their team, devised a plan to make a couple of hour-long episodes: “The Pandemic Special” which premiered Sept. 30, 2020, and last year’s “South ParQ Vaccination Special” which premiered March 10. Parker and Stone inked a new deal last August, which runs through 2027 and includes 14 exclusive Paramount+ projects, along with the flagship series being renewed through season 30. Two of those 14 made-for-TV films dropped late last year, one in November and the other in December.
TV SERIES
Mac Observer

Apple TV+: New Trailer For ‘Severance’ From Ben Stiller

A new trailer for Severance was released on Tuesday. The drama, directed by Ben Stiller, will premiere on Apple TV+ on February 18. It is about the staff at fictional firm Lumon Industries, who have undergone a procedure that surgically divided their brains between work and personal life. Check It...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Adolescence#Centralparktv
Collider

Jon Hamm Is the Only Actor Not on Apple TV in Hilarious New Ad

With streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, TV fans are currently in the middle of the epic streaming wars. One of the most popular services as of late has been Apple TV+ which has quickly garnered a lot of star power. Tom Hanks, Tom Holland, Steve Carell, and then the list goes on and on. You name the actor, and they are most likely on Apple TV+. However, do you know who cannot be found on this streaming platform? The answer is Jon Hamm and the actor wants you to come to that sad realization in a new hilarious ad for Apple TV+.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window’: TV Review

The recent run of small-screen mystery spoofs is, itself, slightly mysterious given that few genres have a more precarious bar to measure success. Comedy is, of course, subjective and precarious all on its own, but when it comes to long-form mystery, a bad solution or resolution is an uncomfortably easy way to undo even the most adored of build-ups. Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building was a treat because of how successful it was with both genre elements, delivering laughs and, ultimately, a whodunit that kept viewers guessing. Apple TV+’s upcoming The Afterparty doesn’t succeed quite as well with its unfolding puzzle,...
TV SERIES
Apple Insider

Jon Hamm laments not being on Apple TV+ in new ad for the service

The short ad spot shows a frustrated Jon Hamm navigating the Apple TV app asking Apple, "did I do something to offend you?" As he browses, he highlights the increasing number of Holywood stars that have appeared in Apple TV+ movies and shows. One moment in the ad had Hamm...
TV SHOWS
9to5Mac

Apple airing new TV ad for Apple TV+ featuring everyone but Jon Hamm

Apple is launching a new ad campaign for its streaming service, Apple TV+, which is set to debut as a commercial during the NFL playoff games this weekend. It features Jon Hamm comedically complaining that all of Apple’s shows feature big name celebrities .. but not him. Watch the ad after the break …
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Mac Observer

New ‘Monsterverse’ Series Coming to Apple TV+

Apple TV+ announced Thursday that it has ordered a new original live-action series from Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise. It starts after the battle between Godzilla and the Titans in San Francisco and follow’s a family’s journey to uncover a secret organization known as Monarch. ‘Monsterverse’ Coming to Apple...
TV SERIES
imore.com

Apple TV+ announces drama series 'Pachinko' will debut on March 25

"Pachinko" will debut globally on Apple TV+ on March 25, 2022. The series will be told over eight episodes. It will be told in Korean, Japanese, and English. Today, Apple announced that "Pachinko," its highly anticipated international drama series, will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 25, 2022. Apple says that the series will be told in three languages (Korean, Japanese, and English) and be told across eight episodes. The first three episodes will be available right away and the remaining will be released weekly until its finale on April 29, 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Jon Hamm Feeling a Little Left Out of Apple TV+ in New Ad

Jon Hamm is feeling a bit neglected in a recently released Apple TV+ commercial. The tongue-in-cheek spot, shared to social media Friday before airing on broadcast TV throughout the weekend, features the Mad Men alum relaxing in his home while scrolling through the streaming platform’s star-studded slate of offerings. In doing so, the actor realizes he’s on the outside looking in as he rattles off the various top-tier performers with Apple TV+ projects, which is a list that does not include himself. Addressing the camera, Hamm says, “Hey, Apple, did I do something to offend you? I mean, Samuel L. Jackson, Billie...
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

MonsterVerse show featuring Godzilla headed to Apple TV+

Something monstrous is headed to Apple TV+. The streaming service has ordered a new TV series based on Legendary's MonsterVerse franchise, which has included such recent creature features as Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong. The live-action series will take place in the aftermath of 2014's Godzilla and the iconic monster's battle with the other "Titans" in San Francisco, following a family's journey to uncover long-buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization Monarch.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Afterparty season 1 episode 4 air date, preview for Apple TV+ show

After its big debut today on Apple TV+, are you curious to learn a little more on The Afterparty season 1 episode 4?. The first order of business here is making it clear what the show’s release plans are — like a number of other streaming services, Apple is adopting a model here where they air the first three installments on the same day. After that, they’re transition outward to a once-a-week schedule. The goal is to get people hooked right away and then after that, allow people a chance to digest and think about each episode. That’s all the more important here given the murder-mystery component at the center of the show.
TV & VIDEOS
mobilesyrup.com

The first episode of Apple TV+’s The Afterparty is free on YouTube

Apple TV+ has launched its latest murder mystery comedy series, The Afterparty. The series premieres today (January 28th) and stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Dave Franco and more. What’s interesting is that Apple TV+ has released the first episode on YouTube. The first episode is free on Apple TV+...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
270K+
Followers
49K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy