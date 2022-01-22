ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 in pregnant women may trigger fetal inflammation

By Jocelyn Solis-Moreira, StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

DETROIT, Mich. ( StudyFinds.org ) — Pregnant women are at a higher risk of complications from COVID-19, and a new study finds that it can also harm their unborn child. A team from Wayne State University has found evidence that SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID, can create fetal inflammation even if there is no placental infection.

COVID-19 infection during pregnancy increases the risk of preterm birth , stillbirth, and pre-eclampsia — or high blood pressure which damages the organs.

“Most pregnant women with SARS-CoV-2 infection are asymptomatic or only experience mild symptoms. Regardless, in the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was documented that infected pregnant women are at an increased risk for hospitalization, mechanical ventilation, intensive care unit admission and preterm birth, but rates of maternal mortality were reported to be similar between pregnant and non-pregnant women,” says Dr. Roberto Romero, chief of the NIH’s Perinatology Research Branch and professor of Molecular Obstetrics and Genetics at Wayne State’s School of Medicine, in a university release .

“More recently, it has been clearly shown that pregnant women are at high risk for severe disease and death, as well as preterm birth. Investigating host immune responses in pregnant women who are infected, even if they are asymptomatic, is timely.”

COVID cuts down on virus-fighting immune cells in pregnant women

The research team tracked the health of 23 pregnant women during the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the 23, 12 tested positive for COVID.

Eight of the 12 women had no symptoms, one had mild symptoms, and three had severe symptoms. After delivery, the researchers analyzed the maternal blood and umbilical cord blood to look at any changes in immune responses.

Their observations showed that SARS-CoV-2 decreased T-cells which help protect against viruses . Viral infection also induced an inflammatory immune response, as seen in the increase of inflammatory markers such as interleukin-8, interleukin–15, and interleukin-10. Newborns showed higher levels of the inflammatory cytokine interleukin-8, even if they did not have a direct infection while in the womb (shown through the lack of evidence indicating a placental COVID-19 infection).

Researchers say their findings show that fetuses are vulnerable to maternal SARS-CoV-2 infection. However, the long-term consequences of high inflammation in newborns are still unknown and require further investigation.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

#Covid#Inflammation#Maternal Mortality#Wayne State University#Nih#Wayne State#School Of Medicine
beckershospitalreview.com

98% of pregnant women with COVID-19 admitted to critical care unvaccinated, study finds

A study involving nearly 132,000 women in Scotland found nearly all pregnant women who were admitted to critical care for COVID-19-related illness were unvaccinated, according to the findings published Jan. 13 in Nature Medicine. Researchers from the University of Edinburgh Usher Institute in the U.K. used data from the COVID-19...
WORLD
News On 6

New Study Reveals Stark COVID-19 Risks For Unvaccinated Pregnant Women And Their Babies

A study looking at health data across the entire population of Scotland found that pregnant women who had not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and caught the disease were much more likely to suffer severe complications — for themselves and their infants — than those who had been vaccinated and got COVID. Yet despite the growing evidence, vaccination rates among pregnant women remained much lower compared to the general population.
WORLD
NIH Director's Blog

SARS-CoV-2 may cause fetal inflammation even in the absence of placental infection

SARS-CoV-2 infection during pregnancy may cause inflammatory immune responses in the fetus, even if the virus does not infect the placenta, according to a small National Institutes of Health study. Researchers describe unique maternal, fetal, and placental immune responses among pregnant women with COVID-19 in a study led by NIH’s Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD). The findings detail changes in antibodies, immune cell types and inflammatory markers in maternal blood, umbilical cord blood and placental tissues. The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
healio.com

Labetalol may be best option for pregnant women with hypertension

Among antihypertensive medications commonly prescribed for pregnant women, all reduced risk for severe hypertension, but labetalol also reduced odds of other poor outcomes, researchers reported. Jeffrey N. Bone, MS, statistician and PhD candidate in the department of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada, and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Turnto10.com

CDC: Less than a third of pregnant women are opting for a COVID-19 vaccine

(WJAR) — "We have seen women critically ill with COVID-19 here," said Dr. Erica Hardy, the director of Infectious Diseases at Women & Infants' Hospital. "The pregnant patients that we're seeing that are getting very sick needing critical care have primarily been unvaccinated," added Hardy. And that's the problem....
WOMEN'S HEALTH
skepticalraptor.com

Pregnant women who get the COVID vaccine have better outcomes

Another large study has been published that adds to the body of evidence that pregnant women who received had the COVID-19 vaccine have better outcomes for themselves and their babies. As I have written so many times, the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for pregnant women. As you can...
SCIENCE
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

COVID-19 worsens maternal, fetal outcomes, studies find

Women who gave birth within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test died at a significantly higher rate than their healthy counterparts, finds a Scottish study yesterday in Nature Medicine. They were also more prone to poor birth outcomes, even if they weren't severely ill, according to a US study in The Lancet Digital Health.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
kafe.com

UW Medicine urging pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID

SEATTLE, Wash. – University of Washington Medicine is urging pregnant women to get vaccinated or a booster against COVID-19. Dr. Kristina Adams Waldorf says the vaccines have been proven safe for pregnant women and the virus is a serious threat. “We know that unvaccinated pregnant women have about a...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

UW doctor fights COVID misinformation targeting pregnant women

SEATTLE — The internet is filled with websites spreading lies and misinformation about COVID-19. A quick Google search finds page after page of articles downplaying the effectiveness of vaccines. "They say the data shows COVID vaccines are a spectacular failure. In reality, it's exactly the opposite," said UW Medicine...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
primenewsghana.com

Ghana begins Covid vaccination of pregnant women, lactating mothers

Pregnant women can now visit vaccination centres to receive a dose of Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said. “We have done quite a lot of work and now we have enough evidence both international and locally that the recommended vaccines are safe for both pregnant women and their unborn babies,” Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General of the GHS, said.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
