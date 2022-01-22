ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: Several of the nation's top recruits arrive on campus for Junior Day

By Cami Griffin
 6 days ago
Texas will host dozens of the nation’s top recruits from the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes on Saturday.

Steve Sarkisian and his staff are looking to kick off the 2023 cycle on a high note, as they currently only have one commitment in four-star safety Jamel Johnson.

The Junior Day event will be key to Texas finding some momentum on the recruiting trail, and it will also provide the coaching staff an opportunity to gauge which prospects have serious interest in becoming a Longhorn.

Linebacker Derion Gullette, wide receiver Ashton Cozart, defensive back Javien Toviano and EDGE Ashton Porter are among the many prospects expected to be in Austin on Saturday.

Inside Texas (subscription required) has an ongoing list of each visitor expected to be present. While most of the attention will be focused on the 2023 recruits, there will be several 2024 prospects attending Junior Day as well.

Here’s a look at a few of Texas’ targets arriving to campus on Saturday:

2023 WR Kyle Parker

2023 DL Markis Deal

2024 DL Nigel Smith

2023 CB Jordan Matthews

2023 CB Javien Toviano

2023 EDGE Ashton Porter

2023 LB Carson Dean

2023 OT Connor Stroh

2023 EDGE Colton Vasek

2023 TE Lafayette Kaiuway

2024 DL Caleb Mitchell

