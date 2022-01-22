ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York’s Controversial Theodore Roosevelt Statue Has Been Removed

InsideHook
InsideHook
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WZmpt_0dt1S1rN00
Construction workers erect scaffolding around the statue of US President Theodore Roosevelt at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on December 2, 2021. YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

The long saga surrounding a controversial statue of Theodore Roosevelt at New York’s Museum of Natural History reached its ending — or, at least, an ending — this week. A statue of the former president that had attracted plenty of controversy for its depiction of Black and Indigenous people has been removed from outside of the museum.

The Museum of Natural History announced plans to remove the statue in 2020, but there’s been some debate over what, precisely, the best use of the statue would be. This included an exhibit at the museum itself that attempted to wrestle with the statue’s imagery and the varied perceptions different visitors to the museum have had to it over the years.

The statue of Roosevelt is headed to storage temporarily before making its way west, where it will be permanently installed at the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, set to open in 2026. That leg of its journey is set to begin in a few weeks, according to a report from The New York Times.

The removal marks the end of a long and controversial history surrounding the statue, which included the group Decolonize This Place calling for the statue to go in 2016. Will the statue spark similar controversies when it gets to North Dakota? Right now, 2026 seems very far away.

Comments / 5

Guest
6d ago

The majority of those making personal donations apparently are not happy with this decision, so now I want to see if it results in a fall-off.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
InsideHook

Hidden in Midtown, Kaiseki Room Is Japanese Cuisine in Its Ultimate Form

In the middle of New York’s bustling midtown, there is, of all things, a 6½ Avenue. And on that 6½ Avenue, nestled between West 53rd and West 54th Streets, is a tiny enclave so small and quiet that for a few hours in its wood-lined walls, New York disappears completely. With a mere 20 seats, Kaiseki Room by Yamada is a respite from the whir of the subway and the honking of taxicabs, a moment of zen delivered via Japanese cuisine in its highest, most meticulously crafted form.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

Q&A: Al Sharpton on Three-Piece Suits and the Tao of James Brown

During the 2020 election cycle, I spent approximately 150% of my time watching cable news, and probably higher than that as election results started coming in at a glacial pace over what felt like the longest week in political history. To divert attention from my growing anxiety, I did as I always do, and turned to menswear analysis, creating a running tally of the best dressed anchors.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
North Dakota State
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
InsideHook

“We Need to Talk About Cosby” Wrestles With a Destroyed Legacy and the Hollywood Culture That Enabled a Predator

For as long as there have been monstrous people making beloved or thought-provoking works of art — in other words, forever — there have been spirited debates over whether or not it’s possible to separate the art from the artist. It’s an impossible question, one whose answer depends entirely on the severity of each individual’s alleged misdeeds and the mental gymnastics we’re all willing to do to justify listening to a piece of music or watching a movie made by someone who has been accused of horrific crimes. It’s hardly ever cut and dry, but some cases in particular carry added cultural weight. What do we do, for example, about the legacy of a man who broke color barriers and changed the way Black people were portrayed on TV while also allegedly drugging and raping dozens of women over the course of his storied career?
MOVIES
InsideHook

The 10 Most-Liked Airbnbs on Instagram in 2021

There is nothing I love more than perusing Airbnb listings — generally of the Luxe or Plus variety — that I cannot afford. Perhaps it’s because it’s more reasonable to envision myself staying at at a bamboo mansion in Bali for a night or two than it is to envision myself owning it, but either way, my Airbnb Wishlists are long, meticulously curated wellsprings of travel inspo which I frequently revisit.
INTERNET
InsideHook

Please Stop Tracking My Flights, Elon Musk Tells Tech-Savvy Teen

Have you ever checked on a friend or family member’s flight online to make sure that they were still set to arrive at their destination on time? There’s an abundance of information made publicly available, and while this largely applies to commercial air travel, there’s also data on private jets that can be unearthed. Some tech-savvy people have made use of this data for various purposes — it comes up a lot during soccer’s international transfer windows, for instance, to track players who might be on a chartered flight from one country to another.
INDUSTRY
InsideHook

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Personal Library Is Currently For Sale

You can learn a lot about someone from their personal library. And with that in mind, it’s not hard to see why the libraries of some prominent thinkers have attracted attention over the years. Understanding the books that informed the thinking of a well-known writer, politician or judge can also help us better understand the philosophy and ethos that informed their subsequent work.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
InsideHook

Who Is Ultimately Responsible for Canceling Concerts Due to COVID?

Whoever said “the show must go on” wasn’t booking bands during a pandemic. These days, following that old adage is a surefire way to make people mad. Citing fan demand, LCD Soundsystem in December pressed on with a 20-show residency at Brooklyn Steel in New York City until the venue canceled the last three performances over a wave of emergent COVID cases. A few days earlier, the band had promised refunds to any ticketholder who felt that going posed too great a risk. “Us playing the show is in no way an indicator that it’s safe to attend,” LCD Soundsystem wrote as part of a confusing statement posted on Twitter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

How MI9 Encouraged Prison Breaks and Inspired James Bond

What do you think of when you imagine military intelligence organizations? Espionage, clearly — the kind of missions that take place in great secrecy with shadowy figures rushing to carry out desperate missions. The history of MI9 only spans six years total, but the impact it made on World War II and subsequent history can’t be understated. And a recent article by Stephanie Graves at CrimeReads explores a particular facet of MI9’s work: encouraging prison breaks.
POLITICS
InsideHook

10 Outdoor Brands That Recycle, Resell and Repurpose Old Gear

It came as a surprise when Patagonia launched the Worn Wear program in 2017. The outfitter’s decision to resell used goods wasn’t unique for Patagonia, a brand known for its trendsetting tendencies, but it was a unique turning point that popularized the concept of repurposing old equipment and apparel among outdoor companies.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

Review: Distillery 291’s “White Whiskey” Proves That Age Is Sometimes Just a Number

What we’re drinking: A range of whiskeys from Distillery 291, including two white whiskeys. Where it’s from: Based in Colorado Springs, CO, 291 is the brainchild of Michael Myers, a former New York City fashion and beauty photographer who changed locales and professions right after 9/11 (his first whiskey came off the still exactly 10 years later, on Sept. 11, 2011).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Times#Decolonize This Place
InsideHook

Turns Out We Can Add “Magician” to George Orwell’s List of Talents

When George Orwell’s name is spoken today, it’s largely due to his prescient explorations of the effects of totalitarianism, like Animal Farm and 1984. Go more deeply into his body of work and you’ll find insightful writings like “Politics and the English Language” and Down and Out in Paris and London, which offers a still-incisive look at living hand to mouth. There’s a reason plenty of contemporary thinkers remain inspired by the breadth of his work.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
InsideHook

All Your Knife Questions, Answered by DC’s Top Knife Guys

Did you know that you really only need one kind of knife to do most of your cooking? And those other knives — the ones that come in that big block, taking up all that room on your kitchen counter: “Unnecessary,” says Derek Swanson, co-owner of District Cutlery, a verified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Business, which sells hundreds of knives from all over the world. Swanson owns the shop with his brother, Ryan, a master sharpener. We sat down with Derek Swanson at his Union Market shop and asked him tons of questions to hone our knife knowledge. This is what we found out.
LIFESTYLE
InsideHook

In the Moroccan Sahara Desert, Community-Based Tourism Keeps a Village Alive

Nestled between the rolling dunes of the Moroccan Sahara Desert in a valley that once held a river, about a 10-minute drive from the popular desert hub of Merzouga, is the village of Khamlia. The one-lane town appears almost as if a mirage with a singular mosque and minaret burrowed into the sand. Look a bit closer and you’ll find that Khamlia is home to 450 townspeople, all of whom come from the Oujeaa family.
WORLD
InsideHook

Season 20 of “Real Time With Bill Maher” Begins With Talk of Coups and COVID

In the lead-up to the 20th season of Real Time With Bill Maher, Maher spoke with Deadline about what this season had in store — and shared his frustrations about pandemic life. “I’m over Covid,” he said in the interview. “I was never scared of it. I was always scared of the reaction to it, and as this has played out that only proved to be more true for me.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy