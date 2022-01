At the beginning of 2003, the 16-year-old Rafael Nadal was ranked just outside the top-200. The Spaniard improved his position rapidly after advancing into four Challenger finals and winning one final by the end of March. Ready to show his skills on the higher level, Rafa reached the third round in Monte Carlo as a qualifier and repeated that in Hamburg and Wimbledon, backed by more good results on clay in July and the first ATP semi-final in Umag.

