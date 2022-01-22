Remarkable Female Heroes of Bird Conservation

On a raw cold gray day in late December, up on Pilgrim Heights in North Truro, a lone bird sits on a telephone wire. It is a Mourning Dove, slightly swaying in the wind. It is balanced, not balancing, but balanced — an important distinction — as its every physical detail has evolved for this purpose, a body light-weight and distributed evenly, and toes that intricately lock onto the wire. Not a thought is given to this purpose. There is no thought either to the other realities of its life, one eye constantly on watch for any winged predator, one memory of where the weed seeds were last available, another for the roosting spot when night draws near. The bird is in every way not thinking so much as being. It is not so much perceiving the world as it is being in it, belonging to it.
