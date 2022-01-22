ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Remarkable Female Heroes of Bird Conservation

By Reviewed by Vanessa Lancaster
psychologytoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRosemary Low was the first person to write a book about endangered parrots. Low felt compelled to write about the unsung female heroes of bird conservation who, for too long, mainly had gone unnoticed under the radar. I recently read an inspirational and fascinating book by bird expert Rosemary...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 3

Related
KTLA

Meet Methuselah, the oldest living aquarium fish in the world

Meet Methuselah, the fish that likes to eat fresh figs, get belly rubs and is believed to be the oldest living aquarium fish in the world. In the Bible, Methuselah was Noah’s grandfather and was said to have lived to be 969 years old. Methuselah the fish is not quite that ancient, but biologists at […]
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Birds are remarkable and beautiful animals – and they’re disappearing from our world

When the poet Mary Oliver wrote “Instructions for living a life,” she reminded us: “Pay attention. Be astounded. Tell about it.”. This past autumn, wildlife officials announced that a bird, a male bar-tailed godwit, flew nonstop across the Pacific Ocean 8,100 miles from Alaska to Australia in just under 10 days. Fitted with a small solar-powered satellite tag, the godwit achieved “a land bird flight record”. But of course godwits have been doing this for centuries. Come next April-May, all things well, determined godwits will make the trip in reverse, bound for Alaska to nest and raise their young.
ANIMALS
capeandislands.org

The simplicity of a bird on a wire

On a raw cold gray day in late December, up on Pilgrim Heights in North Truro, a lone bird sits on a telephone wire. It is a Mourning Dove, slightly swaying in the wind. It is balanced, not balancing, but balanced — an important distinction — as its every physical detail has evolved for this purpose, a body light-weight and distributed evenly, and toes that intricately lock onto the wire. Not a thought is given to this purpose. There is no thought either to the other realities of its life, one eye constantly on watch for any winged predator, one memory of where the weed seeds were last available, another for the roosting spot when night draws near. The bird is in every way not thinking so much as being. It is not so much perceiving the world as it is being in it, belonging to it.
NORTH TRURO, MA
erwinrecord.net

The common raven is no bird brain

Since back in November, a common raven has been lurking in the woodlands around my home. I even hear the raven’s loud croaking when I’m inside the house. The local American crows have not rolled out a warm welcome for the interloping raven, but there seems to be an uneasy truce between the crows and the much larger raven.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Goodall
psychologytoday.com

This Cat Holds Ecosystems Together

Pumas maintain ecological interactions with at least 486 other species throughout their range in the Western hemisphere. Pumas impact some species directly by feeding on them and others indirectly through fear effects and carrion provisioning. Humans benefit from ecosystem services provided by pumas, resulting in fewer deer-vehicle collisions. According to...
ANIMALS
newspressnow.com

Bird feeding

Severe winter weather is not only hard on people but can be a life and death struggle for birds. Though birds also require water and shelter, food is often the resource most lacking during cold weather. Many different bird food mixes are available because various species often prefer different grains. However, there is one seed that has more universal appeal than any other: black oil sunflower. If you are new to the bird-feeding game, make sure there is a high percentage of this seed in your mix. White proso millet is second in popularity and is the favorite of dark-eyed juncos and other sparrows as well as the red-winged blackbird. As you become more interested in bird feeding, you may want to use more than one feeder to attract specific species of birds. Following is a list of bird species with the grains they prefer.
ANIMALS
Times-Online

The Birds of St. Raphael

There are three bird aviaries at St. Raphael’s. Kept behind clear panes of glass, little birds of many colors sing and flutter to and fro. Some hold court within round, enclosed nests, only their beaks poking out into the light, no doubt brooding over a clutch of eggs. Others are more outgoing, and hop to nearby ledges to peer out at any inquisitive faces looking into their little world.
VALLEY CITY, ND
westrivereagle.com

Cats and Birds

I love my cats. I mean, I don’t like them very much right this minute, at 5:45 AM on a Saturday, when for the last hour and a half they’ve been playing with the venetian blinds in the bedroom and knocking things over on the dresser and periodically running up to bite my nose to make sure I’ve noticed. But mostly I love my cats. Once I’ve fed them, they’re very well behaved.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Bird Conservation#Bird Species#The World Parrot Trust
TheConversationAU

From rock carvings to rock music – the prevalence of bees in art throughout human history

With a looming biodiversity crisis and concerns over food security and sustainability, bees are frequently making news headlines. The importance of bees in our society as pollinators and honey producers appears to have led to their increased popularity in many artistic endeavours, such as film, social media, gaming and contemporary art. Is this new fascination with bees a recent phenomenon? In our new study, we explored how bees are represented throughout different cultures, time periods and art mediums. Their representation in art would tell us how people at different times perceived bees, which we also found has led to bees being...
ANIMALS
hppr.org

The True Heroes

My name is Andrea Elise and I live in Amarillo, Texas. I’m here to talk about Persepolis, a two-part autobiographical narrative by Marjane Satrapi. This graphic novel is a multi-layered reading, one full of interesting explorations of religion, warfare, education, socio-economic status and identity. In the novels, Marjane depicts her childhood up to age 24 in Iran and Austria during and after the Islamic Revolution.
AMARILLO, TX
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Give the birds a helping hand

My desk faces the backyard and has a view of the garden pond which has a large tree over it. Watching the birds come in for a drink and flitting around during dreary days can lift my spirits. West Texas is home to many types of birds. I live in the county and the last several years a Blue Jay has visited my garden area. A woodpecker comes and goes, along with a large group of quail.
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Brazil
thegazette.com

Pheasants can be wily birds

Dogs rightly get much of the credit for putting the fun in pheasant hunting, but the birds themselves deserve as much or more. Apart from their nearly unrivaled physical beauty and their status as a delicacy, they are good at getting away. They don’t call them wily ringnecks for nothing.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Saudi Tourist 'Killed on the Spot' After Aggressive Elephant Trampled Him on Safari

Authorities in Uganda are carrying out an investigation into the untimely demise of a Saudi national after getting trampled to death by an elephant. The tragedy occurred on Tuesday at the Murchison Falls national park, which is a renowned tourist attraction in Africa. According to Independent, the deceased was attacked by an elephant while taking a rest.
ACCIDENTS
psychologytoday.com

5 Signs that Someone Is Trying to Fake You Out

"Surface acting" involves masking one's true feelings and putting on a false front. Five signs indicate that someone may be faking their emotions. For example, they may stand to gain something by expressing a specific emotion. Research on surface acting in the workplace suggests that there are costs and benefits...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

The pandemic changed death rituals and left grieving families without a sense of closure

The unexpected death of a friend and colleague to COVID-19 in January 2021 led me to start researching how American death rituals were transforming during the pandemic. My friend was Hindu, and while watching his funeral on Zoom, I witnessed the significant transformations that had to be made to the traditional rituals to accommodate COVID-19 safety guidelines. In the spring and summer of 2021, I conducted over 70 hours of oral history interviews with people involved in the medical and funerary professions, as well as grieving families and those who worked closely with them, including grief counselors, hospice workers and even...
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Is a Serious Emotional Issue Reason to Leave Your Lover?

If your partner has serious emotional issues, you may consider leaving or staying with some conditions. Pointing fingers and making critical judgments about what happens in love relationships is often pointless. You may request that your partner commit to one psychologist and visit along with them to get a professional...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Nature Conservancy

Conservation-Friendly Farming Can Benefit Both Birds and Crops

I love birds and bird watching – from the aerial twists and turns of the agile barn swallow, to the sally and hover of a flycatcher catching a moth, to the adorable top knot of the rotund California quail. Birds bring me great personal enjoyment and define a part of my being.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy