Cook County, IL

Cook County reopens mass vaccination site in Des Plaines

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) – Cook County has re-opened another mass vaccination site Saturday morning in Des Plaines.

The latest opened at 8 a.m. at 1155 East Oakton in a former K-Mart.

Iliana Mora, chief administrative officer for Cook County Health, told CBS 2 Chicago the facility is the third site to open this week.

“The vaccination effort isn’t over. I think it seems to be one that we’re going to have to continue and we’ll see how it goes,” Mora said.

The other sites are in Matteson on the 4400 block of Promenade Way and in Forest Park on the 7600 block of West Roosevelt Road.

