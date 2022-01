The San Francisco 49ers have won six in a row against their division rival, the Los Angeles Rams. Will they make it seven in the NFC Championship Game Sunday?. ESPN has released its new prediction for the game, using its Football Power Index (FPI). For those unfamiliar, the FPI is “a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO