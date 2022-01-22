ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spoilers: Top Matches Revealed For Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender Event

Cover picture for the articleNew matches for Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender event were revealed at Friday’s TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The ROH vs. Impact storyline will continue at No Surrender as Honor No More (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, PCO, Kenny King) goes up against Impact’s Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin, Rhino, Josh Alexander and...

A new match has been made for IMPACT No Surrender. After invading IMPACT at Hard To Kill, the Ring of Honor Five (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent, PCO, & Maria Kanellis-Bennett) have been attacking IMPACT talent weekly, living up to their self-appointed name of Honor No More. Last Thursday they had to be chased off by a crew of talent including Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin, Rhino, Heath, Willie Mack, and Rich Swann.
WWE

