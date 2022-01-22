ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett Hedlund Releases 1st Music Single Amid Emma Roberts Split: ‘Been Cookin’ Something Up’

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
 6 days ago
Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts. Shutterstock (2)

Getting musical! Hours before Us Weekly confirmed Garrett Hedlund had broken up with girlfriend Emma Roberts, the Mudbound actor showcased his musical chops with the release of his debut single.

“Guess who finally joined Instagram 😉,” Hedlund, 37, teased on Monday, January 17, via Instagram. “Been cookin’ somethin’ up in the studio for the past couple of months, and now I finally get to share it with the world: my first single as a solo artist, ‘The Road,’ comes out this Friday, 01/21!”

He continued in his post: “Got a lot more stuff coming out soon, and I can’t wait to share it all with you.”

The Modern Love alum released the single on Friday, January 21, with independent management label Warehouse West Entertainment Records.

Garrett Hedlund Courtesy of Garrett Hedlund/Instagram

“4000 miles to just be still / Was It worth It / I said goodbye and I love you as well / I know you heard it,” Hedlund crooned. “But the road has ways / Of taking away things that you know / The road has ways / Of saying you’ll stay, but you don’t / The road has ways of making mistakes.”

The TRON: Legacy star added in the ballad: “I am home now and I haven’t called / I know you’re hurting / I said goodbye and I love you as well / You’re sure you heard it.”

While Hedlund’s number seemingly alluded to romantic turmoil, he has not publicly addressed his musical inspiration. The timing of his new record comes shortly before news broke that he and the Scream Queens alum, 30, split after nearly three years together.

Us Weekly confirmed on Saturday, January 22, that the twosome — who were first linked in March 2019 — called it quits less than one month after listing their Los Angeles home. (The exes share son Rhodes, 12 months.)

“The Road” is not Hedlund’s first foray into the music industry. Hedlund previously played country crooner Beau Hutton in Country Strong, alongside Gwyneth Paltrow, Tim McGraw and Leighton Meester. For the film, he sang “Silver Wings,” ‘Hard Out Here” and “Give In to Me.”

While Hedlund learned to sing and play the guitar for the role, he couldn’t help but gush over his experience.

“The lucky thing about performing for these audiences was that I really, truly loved the songs. If you were singing a silly song, you would have felt silly, and everyone would have felt silly for you,” the Minnesota native told Popsugar in January 2011. “The message in all these songs was something I felt very strongly about. But the first performance we had, I was kind of worried about. I knew the scenes were beautiful and I put a lot work into the preparation of the singing, the soul [and] finding the internal rhythm of that.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 0

