Manchester, NH

Raccoon Spotted Clinging To Back Of Garbage Truck On NH Highway

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A garbage truck driver had some unexpected company on a recent trip...

boston.cbslocal.com

cbslocal.com

47-Year-Old NH Man Killed After Truck Hits Tree Off I-293

BEDFORD, N.H. (CBS) — A man died after his truck went off the road and hit a tree in New Hampshire this weekend. It happened off Interstate 293 South at the off-ramp to Route 101 West in Bedford. The victim was identified as Christopher Brooks, 47, of Londonderry, New...
BEDFORD, NH
B98.5

A Raccoon Hitched a Ride on a Trash Truck on I-93 NH

Have you heard of the hit children's show, Trash Truck? Well the moment I heard of this story, I immediately thought of this series on Netflix. A garbage truck driver was minding his own business cruising down I-93 NH, and he noticed people trying to get his attention. Apparently, other drivers made him aware that a raccoon had hitched a ride on the back of his garbage truck.
ANIMALS
City
Manchester, NH
Manchester, NH
Lifestyle
State
New Hampshire State
101 WIXX

Elephant Flips Overs SUV In Wildlife Park

This is a little terrifying….A family on safari in South Africa got a closer wildlife encounter than expected after an angry elephant flipped over their car with them inside. The incident occurred after a bull elephant charged the family of four who were driving through iSimangaliso Wetland Park. Thankfully, the family only suffered minor injuries during the attack, although they were a bit shocked. Park officials are investigating what caused the elephant to react so violently. Not a Ford guy maybe?
ANIMALS
nbcboston.com

Dozens of Animals Rescued From Okla. Hoarding Case Relocated to Mass.

Dozens of animals who were rescued during the investigation into a hoarding case in Tulsa, Okla. have been relocated to Massachusetts shelters where they will heal and eventually be adopted out to new owners. Boston’s MSPCA and the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) in Salem coordinated to take in 41 cats...
TULSA, OK
#Garbage Truck#Raccoon#Truck Drivers#Cbs
CBS Boston

PHOTOS: Truck Gets Stuck In NH Lake After Falling Through Ice

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (CBS) — A pickup truck got stuck on a New Hampshire lake after falling through the ice Wednesday. The Wentworth Watershed Association reported the truck went through the ice right off the shore of Wentworth State Park. No one was inside the truck at the time. The owner is working with crews to figure out how to get the truck out of Lake Wentworth. There were no reports of any water contamination as a result. “Please make ‘Lake Minded’ decisions when heading out on the ice and stay safe out there,” the association said. While temperatures have been cold, first responders have...
WOLFEBORO, NH
WUSA9

Cyclist hit by garbage truck in Montgomery County

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a garbage truck in Montgomery County Friday morning. It happened around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of S. Frederick Avenue and S. Westland Drive in Gaithersburg, Maryland, according to a tweet from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Public Information Officer Pete Piringer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
94.3 WCYY

Search Ends at NH Home Where Missing Manchester Girl Last Lived

Police ended their three-day search on Monday at the Manchester home where 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery was last known to live in 2019. Attorney General John M. Formella did not disclose what detectives found during the search of the home on Gilford Street, but continued to ask for the public's help in trying to locate the girl. Formella also asked for privacy for the current resident of the home, as they are not connected to the case.
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

Second Arrest Made in Case of Missing NH Girl Harmony Montgomery

The wife of missing 7-year-old New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery's father has been arrested on welfare fraud charges stemming from food stamp benefits she claimed on behalf of the child even though Harmony was no longer living with them. Kayla Montgomery, 31, of Manchester, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Man faces DUI charge after dog leads police to crash scene

LEBANON, N.H. — A man whose dog led police to the crash where he was trapped is now charged with driving under the influence. Vermont State Police said Cameron Laundry was intoxicated when his truck went off I-89 near the New Hampshire border. Laundry's dog, Tinsley, led officers to...
LEBANON, NH

