Shocking moment tennis star unleashes in an extraordinary rant at an umpire: ‘What is your problem with me?’

By Ashlea Knickel
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Tennis star Alize Cornet blew up at the umpire and furiously claimed she was being unfairly picked on by the official at a crucial moment in her Australian Open match.

The 32-year-old French veteran had been preparing to serve when the chair umpire pinged her for a time violation during a match against Tamara Zidansek on Saturday.

But the infuriated player blasted back: 'This is insane! What is your problem with me?'

Cornet was facing into the sun at 4-4 in the second set when Polish chair umpire Katarzyna Radwan-Cho decided she had taken longer than her allowed 25 seconds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gP6Lw_0dt1Q6Ca00
Tennis star Alize Cornet blew up at the umpire and furiously claimed she was being unfairly picked on by the official at a crucial moment in her Australian Open match. 

Cornet was adamant she hadn't gone over the shot clock limit and yelled out to the umpire the fault was 'impossible.'

She stared in disbelief at Ms Radwan-Cho and argued from the baseline before striding over to confront the shell-shocked umpire at the chair.

'Don’t say anything to me, just listen,' she raged. 'I came straight here to the line.

'What is your problem with me?'

The feisty Frenchwoman gave the umpire a 90 second tongue-lashing for the time penalty call before play finally got underway again with a second service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XWUnD_0dt1Q6Ca00
A commentator announced they were 'on side' with the player and spectators applauded once she had finished 'telling off' the umpire (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K7CZz_0dt1Q6Ca00
Cornet then proceeded to win her match against Tamara Zidansek (pictured) 4-6 6-4 6-2 in two hours and 43 minutes.

Commentators and spectators took the player's side, with the crowd applauding her after she finished telling off the umpire.

'She was checking the sun, I'm on her side here,' one TV commentator said. She given the umpire a real telling off.'

The outburst fired up Cornet, who then fought back from the second set deadlock, after losing the first set, to take the match 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 in two hours and 43 minutes.

Daily Mail

