Man United interim boss Ralf Rangnick piles on the homework as he 'sends players home with hours and hours of footage to study... but some dismayed stars claim it interferes with their home life'

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick is reportedly piling on the homework at Old Trafford in a bid to salvage their season and clinch a Champions League spot,.

The 63-year-old is renowned for his attention to detail and analytical approach, placing strong emphasis on the use of video analysis.

The German has been sending his United players home with video footage after training to study, according to The Mirror.

The footage has been tailored by Rangnick and his coaching staff for each individual player with tips on how they can improve their game.

But the added workload is said to be met with some resistance as some of the Red Devils have been left dismayed at the extra workload and feel the homework, which reportedly can take up to two hours, is affecting their home life.

A United source told The Mirror: 'This involves hours and hours of video footage to watch as homework.'

Rangnick is trying to salvage United's season with the side currently seventh in the table

Deespite the hope Rangnick would turn United's season around following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking, the dressing room appears to still be in disarray.

The Red Devils sit seventh in the Premier League, 24 points behind leaders and local rivals Manchester City, with a top-four finish a tall order.

Disharmony seems to be rife among the squad as Bruno Fernandes admitted he was 'not happy at all' after United let a two-goal lead slip against Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo threw a strop after he was replaced midway through the second half of the 3-1 win over Brentford.

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) threw a strop after he was replaced in during the win over Brentford

Ronaldo was visibly angry after being subbed off in the 71st-minute for Manchester United

He gesticulated and threw his coat to the ground before he was placated by Rangnick in the dugout.

The mood at the training ground is also said to be very low and players are struggling to adjust to Rangnick’s later training sessions.

Rangnick's methods are similar to that of former United boss Louis van Gaal who also left players furious with his method.

The Dutch manager is said to have been brutal with his players, giving detailed feedback sessions and sending individual emails detailing their mistakes, according to The Athletic.

Former United manager Louis van Gaal gave detailed feedback sessions and sent individual emails to players detailing their mistakes

The United players did not take kindly to Van Gaal's approach and reportedly would delete the emails as soon as they were delivered.

Van Gaal had a tracker installed to check if the emails were opened and for how long.

But some players would leave the file open for a period of time in order to trick the boss.