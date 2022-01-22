ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

XXXTentacion’s Son Says Rico Nasty Is His Favorite Artist – Watch

By C. Vernon Coleman II
 6 days ago
XXXTentacion's young son Gekyume is almost 3 years old and apparently he is already a fan of hip-hop. More specifically, a fan of Rico Nasty. In a video shared to social media on Thursday (Jan. 20), by Gekyume's mother, Jenesis Sanchez, the woman asks the young child, "Who's your favorite artist?"...

Married Couple Walks Out to Young Thug’s ‘Digits’ at Wedding Reception – Watch

Young Thug is arguably this generation’s most influential rapper to his fans and artists alike. So much so that a married couple walked out to Thugger’s 2016 song “Digits” at their wedding reception. On Monday (Jan. 3), social media influencer/vlogger Darreion posted a video on his Twitter page of himself and his wife, Chantenique, walking out to Thug’s club anthem with the groomsmen and bridesmaids waiting for their arrival on the dance floor.
HIP HOP
The Weeknd, Gunna, Papoose and More – New Projects This Week

We're a few days into a new year and the big releases are already rolling in. This week, there's an album from a Canadian crooner who is known to demolish the charts, a former 2019 XXL Freshman with inarguable drip—pun intended—a Brooklyn rap veteran with insurmountable bars and more.
MUSIC
Kanye West is Julia Fox’s favourite makeup artist

Kanye West: rapper, fashion designer, former presidential candidate, and now makeup artist.Julia Fox and the rap icon are the couple that just keeps on giving, especially when it comes to their latest looks at Paris Fashion Week. The two, now dubbed as “Juliye” by Fox, were spotted earlier this week at the Schiaparelli show wearing matching black leather outfits. Fox wore a patent mini dress from the designer, while West was dressed in a leather biker jacket, leather trousers, and a black mask covering his head. Perhaps Fox’s most dramatic accessory was her smokey eye makeup, which was done by...
CELEBRITIES
Kanye West Appears to Send Warning to the Kardashians – ‘Don’t Play With My Kids’

Although Kanye West is going through a divorce with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, it appears he sent a stern warning to the Kardashians when it comes to his children. In an interview with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked, which premiered on Monday (Jan. 24) on YouTube, the Chicago rapper-producer, now known as Ye, spoke candidly about his impending divorce and how he plans to stay in his children’s lives no matter what.
HIP HOP
Drake Gives Kodak Black Massive Cosign

Drake has been team Kodak Black since the early years of Yak's career and most recently, Drizzy gave Kodak a cosign that most rappers would dream of receiving from the Toronto native. While Kodak Black was on Instagram Live on Monday (Jan. 10), Drake wrote a comment that ended up...
HIP HOP
Bow Wow Reacts to People Trying to Name Any Three of His Songs

Bow Wow found himself a trending topic on Twitter as people tried to name any three of his songs. On Sunday (Jan. 23), a user on the social media platform tweeted a question: “Imagine a nigga puts a gun to your head and tells you to name 3 bow wow songs.” This sparked a discourse between people who could name three songs from the veteran rapper and others who couldn’t think of any.
MUSIC
Young Thug Helps Man Jumpstart His Car on Side of Road

Young Thug kicked off 2022 on a good note. On Tuesday (Jan. 4), Thugger shared a video on his Instagram Story of himself being a good samaritan and helping a man jumpstart his vehicle. In the clip, the Atlanta rapper is in his car as he points his smartphone camera at the vehicle on the side of the road. Young Thug then flips the phone facing him and explains that he helped jumpstart the man's car.
MUSIC
Safaree Is Bothered by Kanye West’s Latest Fashion Choices

Kanye West is, arguably, a fashion icon, but fellow rapper Safaree has some concern about his new style. On Thursday (Dec. 30), Safaree jumped on Twitter and offered his thoughts on Yeezy’s latest fashion choices. “I’ve always been a Kanye fan but I really hate how he’s been dressing these last 2 years. He use to be inspiration with clothes and jewelry. Now this guy just wears hoodies and black gloves and it bothers me,” he tweeted, adding cry-laughing emojis.
HIP HOP
Charles Hamilton Tells Doja Cat the Whole World Is Judging Her, Doja Fires Back But Mistakes Him for Anthony Hamilton

It's been a while since we've heard from rapper Charles Hamilton, but he was a topic of discussion this afternoon after having a war of words with Doja Cat on Twitter. Apparently, it all started on Thursday (Jan. 13) when the New York City native, known for his 2008 hit "Brooklyn Girls," tweeted Doja, telling her to "chill" and "grow up." In a now-deleted message, Hamilton wrote, "Doja, you gotta chill. The whole world is watching and, yes, judging you. Time to grow up. I know. Sucks. But… yeah."
HIP HOP
Here Are Hip-Hop Albums That People Hated When They First Came Out and Over Time Became Beloved

While the importance of a first impression can’t be undervalued, a lot can be said about the significance of second chances—especially in music. Even though the term “instant classic” is in itself an oxymoron, some music listeners tend to stamp their opinion on a record one way or the other off the first spin. As a result, some dope albums have been deemed dubs on early reviews only to grow on the masses months, and even years later.
HIP HOP
The Break Presents – Yvngxchris

It's never too late or too early for a rapper to chase their dreams. Hip-hop has always been driven by the youth, and the last few years within the genre have accentuated that point; the newest names in the game have been skewing younger and younger. At just 17 years old, Yvngxchris has mad waves all across the internet, thanks to how well his songs "Kyrie Irving," "Bitch I'm Joe Biden" and more have been streaming. Toss in his viral smash "Blood On The Leaves," which is a modernized flip of the same Nina Simone "Strange Fruit" sample Kanye West used on his 2013 song of the same, and it becomes even clearer that the Chesapeake, Va. rapper is really making noise. The track has over 7 million TikTok videos dedicated to it, and the accompanying YouTube video has racked up 3 million views in two months.
HIP HOP
Pardison Fontaine Responds to Megan Thee Stallion Abuse Allegations

Pardison Fontaine has responded to rumors that he and Megan Thee Stallion are no longer together due to abuse allegations. On Tuesday (Jan. 18), the Newburgh, N.Y.-bred rapper denounced all claims on his Instagram Story and explained why he chose to let people talk as opposed to clearing up the false chatter.
HIP HOP
Lil Baby Wins Male Rapper of the Year for XXL Awards 2022

The crown is for the taking and Lil Baby has walked away with it in the category of Male Rapper of the Year for the XXL Awards 2022. The Atlanta rapper beat out fellow nominees Drake, J. Cole, Kanye West, Moneybagg Yo, Nas and Tyler, The Creator for the award, announced today (Jan. 24). The My Turn artist was also a nominee in the Album of the Year and Song of the Year category as well.
CELEBRITIES
