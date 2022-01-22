XXXTentacion’s Son Says Rico Nasty Is His Favorite Artist – Watch

It's never too late or too early for a rapper to chase their dreams. Hip-hop has always been driven by the youth, and the last few years within the genre have accentuated that point; the newest names in the game have been skewing younger and younger. At just 17 years old, Yvngxchris has mad waves all across the internet, thanks to how well his songs "Kyrie Irving," "Bitch I'm Joe Biden" and more have been streaming. Toss in his viral smash "Blood On The Leaves," which is a modernized flip of the same Nina Simone "Strange Fruit" sample Kanye West used on his 2013 song of the same, and it becomes even clearer that the Chesapeake, Va. rapper is really making noise. The track has over 7 million TikTok videos dedicated to it, and the accompanying YouTube video has racked up 3 million views in two months.

