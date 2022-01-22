Late bulbs need no chill | Tony Tomeo

Dear Master Gardener: I got a basket filled with bulbs as a gift. After the flowers die can the bulbs be planted in my garden in the spring?. Answer: It depends on what type of bulbs are in your bulb basket. Some hardy bulbs that have been forced into flower, such as daffodils, can be transplanted into your garden. Hyacinths, tulips and most other spring-flowering bulbs that have been forced indoors are usually discarded after blooming. According to Iowa State University Extension, “... the care after flowering is important if attempting to save forced bulbs. After blooming, remove the spent flowers and place the plants in a sunny window. Water regularly until the foliage begins to yellow. At this point, gradually cut back on watering until the foliage withers and dies. Carefully remove the bulbs from the potting soil, allow them to dry for 1 or 2 weeks, then store the bulbs in a cool, dry location. Plant the bulbs in fall.”

