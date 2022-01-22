ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Late bulbs need no chill | Tony Tomeo

Lompoc Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring bulbs are making a comeback from their unceremonious internments last autumn. Some of the earlier sorts are visibly extending foliage above the surface of the soil. A few narcissus, daffodil and crocus are already blooming! Now it is time to plant late bulbs, or summer bulbs, which start to grow...

lompocrecord.com

Food52

Yes, You Can Store Tulip Bulbs Till Fall—But Should You?

There are so many beautiful flowers, but we humans certainly have a special relationship with tulips. And when we love something, we want to hold on to it for as long as possible. After the tulips have finished blooming, we want to see them bloom again the year after… and the year after that.
GARDENING
Brainerd Dispatch

Ask the Master Gardener: Bulbs of hardy plants can sometimes be replanted in gardens

Dear Master Gardener: I got a basket filled with bulbs as a gift. After the flowers die can the bulbs be planted in my garden in the spring?. Answer: It depends on what type of bulbs are in your bulb basket. Some hardy bulbs that have been forced into flower, such as daffodils, can be transplanted into your garden. Hyacinths, tulips and most other spring-flowering bulbs that have been forced indoors are usually discarded after blooming. According to Iowa State University Extension, “... the care after flowering is important if attempting to save forced bulbs. After blooming, remove the spent flowers and place the plants in a sunny window. Water regularly until the foliage begins to yellow. At this point, gradually cut back on watering until the foliage withers and dies. Carefully remove the bulbs from the potting soil, allow them to dry for 1 or 2 weeks, then store the bulbs in a cool, dry location. Plant the bulbs in fall.”
GARDENING
Late Bulbs Require No Wintry Chill

UNITED STATES—Spring bulbs are making a comeback from their unceremonious internments last autumn. Some of the earlier sorts are visibly extending foliage above the surface of the soil. A few narcissus, daffodil and crocus are already blooming! Now it is time to plant late bulbs, or summer bulbs, which start to grow through warm spring weather, and bloom for summer.
GARDENING
