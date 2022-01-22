ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Parker unimpressed with Bournemouth’s second-half display

 6 days ago
Scott Parker was fuming with his Bournemouth players after Ryan Longman’s late goal condemned the Championship promotion-chasers to a 1-0 defeat at home to lowly Hull.

Longman struck 13 minutes from time after Bournemouth had been frustrated by a combination of wasteful finishing and good goalkeeping from Hull’s Nathan Baxter.

Parker said: “There are certain things I want my players to stand for, certain things I stood for as a player and as a man.

“The second half was nowhere near what I want my team to look like. It is a wake-up call for all of us.

“The whole second half was mind-boggling after having 15 shots in the first half. The game of football is 90 minutes long and today we only turned up for 45.

“I am not hurt that we lost. I am hurt in the way we lost and in the way we performed in the second half.

“I can accept bad play and missing chances but when the game swung a little bit we did not react to it.

“There are certain traits I did not like. It is my job and my responsibility to get that right.

“I hope the players will reflect tonight and understand there is a certain ingredient I want from my team and want from individuals.”

Bournemouth dominated the first half and could have taken the lead with just 48 seconds on the clock when Baxter hammered his clearance against the on-rushing Dominic Solanke and the ball sailed over the crossbar.

Nathan Baxter then saved smartly at the feet of Dominic Solanke before the striker put a free header wide.

Hull were saved by the woodwork in the 17th minute when Marcondes clipped the outside of the post with a side-foot shot after being teed up by Philip Billing.

Hull were much improved in the second half with Keane Lewis-Potter driving a shot over the bar seconds after the restart.

Lewis-Potter then saw his low effort from the edge of the penalty area turned around the left-hand post by Travers.

Travers made another excellent save in the 49th minute to divert Tom Eaves’ rasping long-range shot behind for a corner.

Hull took the lead 15 minutes later courtesy of Brighton loanee Longman’s fourth goal of the season.

Eaves played the ball into the feet of Longman, who cut in from the left onto his right foot and curled past Travers and into the top corner.

Hull boss Grant McCann refused to answer questions on his future ahead of a crunch meeting with the club’s new Turkish owners next week.

McCann, whose side beat Blackburn in midweek, said: “I am here to speak about the game today. I don’t know what is going to happen next week.

“I am pleased with my players taking six points in a week from the teams second and third in the table.

“It is a fantastic result. Bournemouth is a very tough place to come.

“In the first half we had to ride our luck a little bit. We could not get to grips with Marcondes and Billing and their movement and had to change it a bit tactically at half-time.

“We were a bit more aggressive in the second half and stopped them playing out from the back.”

