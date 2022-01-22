Ralph Hasenhuttl Makes Armando Broja Admission Over Future of Chelsea Loanee

Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Chelsea loanee Armando Broja is loving life at Southampton because they fulfilled the promises made when agreeing his move last summer.

Broja, 20, is enjoying his time down on the south coast after making the season-long switch, scoring seven goals for Hasenhuttl's side.

Southampton are looking at the possibilities of keeping the Albanian at the club next season, confirming talks are being held with Chelsea over the forward's future.

IMAGO / PA Images

He only signed a five-year deal at Chelsea last summer but his family are claimed to have shown their intent of remaining at St. Mary's beyond this summer.

A permanent switch is unlikely with Broja part of the future plans at Chelsea, but a loan deal for next season could be possible.

Hasenhuttl was asked about the 20-year-old, it's becoming a daily topic for the Saints boss, and he outlined the reasons to why he is succeeding.

IMAGO / Focus Images

What Ralph Hasenhuttl said

"I think everything we promised them before he came here has come to reality. This is always a good argument for you as a club," said Hasenhuttl on why Broja's family are keen for him to stay with the Saints, as quoted by Hampshire Live.

“Very often you get told a lot of things (in football) and then you don’t get anything from it. This is not only for Broja but also for Tino Livramento and the other young lads coming to us.

"We tried to offer them what we have promised them - and this is an honest way of handling them that helps you to come here and find your role in this club quicker."

IMAGO / Action Plus

He added: “He has had his best mate Tino from the first moment with him. He is with Nathan Tella, Will Smallbone - all the young lads - even Dynel Simeu who is also a player from Chelsea.

“Here, we have a few young lads that are always training with us and who are always hanging together. We call them ‘The Boy Group’. It’s fantastic for him to be with them now. I think this is the reason why he loves it here so much.

“When you get a feeling as a player that what you’ve got told to do helps you develop your game, then you do it and you like to do it."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube