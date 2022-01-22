ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ralph Hasenhuttl Makes Armando Broja Admission Over Future of Chelsea Loanee

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Chelsea loanee Armando Broja is loving life at Southampton because they fulfilled the promises made when agreeing his move last summer.

Broja, 20, is enjoying his time down on the south coast after making the season-long switch, scoring seven goals for Hasenhuttl's side.

Southampton are looking at the possibilities of keeping the Albanian at the club next season, confirming talks are being held with Chelsea over the forward's future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NJ7xo_0dt1Pl4n00
IMAGO / PA Images

He only signed a five-year deal at Chelsea last summer but his family are claimed to have shown their intent of remaining at St. Mary's beyond this summer.

A permanent switch is unlikely with Broja part of the future plans at Chelsea, but a loan deal for next season could be possible.

Hasenhuttl was asked about the 20-year-old, it's becoming a daily topic for the Saints boss, and he outlined the reasons to why he is succeeding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wEAZZ_0dt1Pl4n00
IMAGO / Focus Images

What Ralph Hasenhuttl said

"I think everything we promised them before he came here has come to reality. This is always a good argument for you as a club," said Hasenhuttl on why Broja's family are keen for him to stay with the Saints, as quoted by Hampshire Live.

“Very often you get told a lot of things (in football) and then you don’t get anything from it. This is not only for Broja but also for Tino Livramento and the other young lads coming to us.

"We tried to offer them what we have promised them - and this is an honest way of handling them that helps you to come here and find your role in this club quicker."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i7rVY_0dt1Pl4n00
IMAGO / Action Plus

He added: “He has had his best mate Tino from the first moment with him. He is with Nathan Tella, Will Smallbone - all the young lads - even Dynel Simeu who is also a player from Chelsea.

“Here, we have a few young lads that are always training with us and who are always hanging together. We call them ‘The Boy Group’. It’s fantastic for him to be with them now. I think this is the reason why he loves it here so much.

“When you get a feeling as a player that what you’ve got told to do helps you develop your game, then you do it and you like to do it."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Absolute Chelsea

Comment: Southampton's Attempts to Sign Chelsea's Academy Stars Should Serve As Warning to Blues

Ralph Hasenhuttl sent Chelsea and Manchester City a warning over their Academy stars as he offered them a pathway to develop at Southampton. Chelsea already know the threat of the Saints as they claimed two of their youngsters last summer. Both Tino Livramento and Dynel Simeu left Stamford Bridge to the south coast permanently, while Armando Broja joined them on a season-long loan deal for the 2021/22 season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armando Broja
Person
Nathan Tella
Person
St. Mary
Tribal Football

​Southampton star Romeu warns Broja over continuous Chelsea loans

Southampton star Oriol Romeu has offered advice to young teammate Armando Broja regarding his loan move from Chelsea. Romeu has experience of his own, spending two years of his four year stint with Chelsea out on loan to other clubs. Broja is currently at the Saints until the end of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle make cash bid for Chelsea striker Armando Broja

Newcastle United have launched a bid for Chelsea striker Armando Broja. Broja is on-loan this season with Southampton, where they're considering signing him outright. However, TMW says Newcastle are outbidding all rivals for the Albania international. Southampton are offering €30m for Broja, while Newcastle are making a bid of €40m....
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Albanian#Hampshire Live#The Boy Group
Yardbarker

Southampton will not make January bid for Armando Broja

Armando Broja is having such a good loan spell at Southampton that there are worrying whispers that the Saints will try to buy the striker outright. We’re sure they will, and it will be down to Chelsea to ward everyone off and persuade the forward his future at Chelsea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Vitor Pereira upset by fan reaction to his potential appointment at Everton

Everton managerial candidate Vitor Pereira admits he is hurt by fan opposition to his potential appointment but it has not put him off wanting the job.The club’s search for a seventh permanent boss in six years took a bizarre twist when the Portuguese, who has emerged as owner Farhad Moshiri’s preferred option, appeared on live television to discuss his credentials.Pereira has already had two interviews with Moshiri but said he did not know what the outcome was and the “decision was the club’s”.Reports the former Porto and Fenerbahce coach was edging closer to replacing Rafael Benitez – whose appointment as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Southampton rethink plans for Chelsea striker Armando Broja

Southampton are not pursuing a permanent deal for on-loan Chelsea striker Armando Broja. TalkSPORT says Saints are not planning a bid to make Broja's loan move permanent, despite initial reports of a £25m deal in place for the Chelsea striker. The Albanian international has been in fine form for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roy Hodgson looking forward to ‘massive challenge’ at Watford

Former England boss Roy Hodgson feels ready for the massive challenge of keeping Watford in the Premier League.Hodgson was announced as the club’s new manager on Tuesday evening following the departure of Claudio Ranieri after only 16 weeks in charge.The 74-year-old will be joined at Vicarage Road by assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets from 2002 until 2005.Hodgson becomes the Hornets’ 15th permanent manager in the last 10 years, and the third boss this season after Xisco Munoz was dismissed in October.Having left Crystal Palace at the end of last season after another campaign safely in the top flight,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
810
Followers
6K+
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy