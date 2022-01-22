ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Stephen Robinson proud of Morecambe’s efforts in Wycombe win

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H02a5_0dt1PU1K00

boss Stephen Robinson was proud of his team’s efforts as they came from behind twice to claim a 3-2 victory over league leaders Wycombe.

Adebayo Akinfenwa headed the Chairboys into a second-minute lead before Anthony O’Connor levelled six minutes before the break.

Jack Grimmer gave the visitors the lead for the second time after 54 minutes before Jonah Ayunga levelled on the hour and then played in Stockton for the 66th-minute winner.

After seeing Stockton seal the points with his 19th goal of the season, the Shrimps boss said: “It was a fantastic win and I thought it was thoroughly deserved.

“I think it has been coming to be honest. We have been playing well lately and we are beginning to show a belief and confidence in each other that is really taking us forward.

“Wycombe are a terrific side and they never say die but we saw it out and showed great character. Earlier in the season I think we would have crumbled after they scored their second but we are looking a different side at the moment.

“We had great performances all over the pitch, things are beginning to gel and the lads deserve all the plaudits they are going to get tonight.”

The defeat saw Wycombe drop to fourth and manager Gareth Ainsworth said his side were “gutted” after the defeat.

“We have been on a good run and only lost one of the last 10 or something like that, so I’m not going to panic after one defeat,” Ainsworth said.

“We had to be more direct than we wanted to because the pitch which was really poor and there were a few below-par performances and a couple of costly mistakes, but the lads are gutted not to have got anything from the game.

“Morecambe showed how tough things can be in League One. They are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the table and, fair play to to them, I think they deserved the win and we will start to prepare for next week.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Curtis Thompson’s stunning strike sets Wycombe on the way to win over Oxford

Wycombe went top of League One following a 2-0 victory over Oxford at Adams Park with Curtis Thompson’s superb goal setting them on their way. The Chairboys leapfrogged previous leaders Rotherham and Sunderland in the table after both dropped points, while the U’s were made to rue missed chances, as they dropped out of the play-off places.
SOCCER
newschain

Stephen Crainey hails squad effort after Fleetwood stun Rotherham

Stephen Crainey felt “drained” but delighted after his Fleetwood side beat pre-match League One leaders Rotherham 1-0. Cod Army substitutes Toto Nsiala and Anthony Pilkington combined for the latter to force in the game’s only goal deep into stoppage time for the hosts. And Crainey was quick...
SPORTS
newschain

Morecambe come from behind to stun leaders Wycombe

Came from behind to beat League One leaders Wycombe 3-2 at the Mazuma Stadium. The Chairboys enjoyed the best possible start when they took the lead after just 90 seconds as Adebayo Akinfenwa headed home Jordan Obita’s left-wing cross. Morecambe hit back after 39 minutes. Aaron Wildig swung in...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Stephen Robinson
Person
Adebayo Akinfenwa
Person
Jonah Ayunga
Person
Gareth Ainsworth
Person
Jack Grimmer
newschain

Ryan Porteous back from ban as Hibernian take on Livingston

Hibernian welcome back Ryan Porteous for Saturday’s match at home to Livingston following a three-game suspension. Fellow centre-back Paul Hanlon is likely to remain on the sidelines after missing the midweek draw at Motherwell with a heel injury. Key midfielder Kyle Magennis is still working to build up his...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chairboys#Shrimps
newschain

Craig Halkett injury blow for Hearts ahead of Motherwell game

Hearts have been dealt a blow ahead of the visit from Motherwell after manager Robbie Neilson confirmed that Craig Halkett will be missing for several weeks with a hamstring injury sustained against Celtic in midweek. He is likely to be replaced in central defence by new signing Toby Sibbick, who...
SOCCER
newschain

Robbie Muirhead earns Morton point against Raith

A second-half header from Robbie Muirhead rescued a point for Morton as they drew 2-2 with Raith in the Scottish Championship. The result sees the Ton move up to seventh in the table while Rovers are still looking for their first league win since mid-December. Morton took the lead 25...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Danny Mullen could be back for Dundee’s clash with St Mirren

Dundee striker Danny Mullen could return for the cinch Premiership clash with former club St Mirren. Mullen missed the midweek draw against St Johnstone with a sickness bug. Niall McGinn and Jay Chapman are in line for home debuts. Jordan Marshall remains a doubt while Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) and Lee...
SOCCER
newschain

Ange Postecoglou building ‘belief’ at Celtic

Ange Postecoglou believes Celtic’s hard-fought win against Hearts at Tynecastle on Wednesday night helped further build the bond and belief he is nurturing at Parkhead. In what is traditionally one of the toughest grounds in Scottish football to visit, the Hoops emerged with a 2-1 win to keep them four points behind champions Rangers at the top of the cinch Premiership.
WORLD
newschain

Graham Alexander adds Joe Efford to Motherwell’s striking options

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has added American forward Joe Efford to his striking options at Fir Park. Efford, 25, has arrived from Belgian club Waasland-Beveren for an undisclosed fee and signed a deal until the summer of 2023. Alexander told the Motherwell website: “We are very happy to bring Joe...
SOCCER
newschain

Jordan Tillson back from ban as Ross County host leaders Rangers

Ross County’s Jordan Tillson returns from suspension for the visit of Rangers in the cinch Premiership. The Staggies midfielder was banned for two games after being sent off against Motherwell. Fellow midfielder David Cancola misses out with a groin problem. New loan signing Amad Diallo goes into the Rangers...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
114K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy