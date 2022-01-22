ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Kieran McKenna impressed by Ipswich response in comeback win against Accrington

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nGP95_0dt1PSFs00

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna was delighted with his team’s response as they came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Accrington.

Goals from Wes Burns and Conor Chaplin gave Town the three vital points, with the visitors’ strike coming from Ethan Hamilton.

Accrington took the lead in the 15th minute through a fine shot from Hamilton and could have gone 2-0 up when Matt Butcher hit the bar, but the Tractor Boys equalised through Burns eight minutes later.

Chaplin gave Town the lead in the 65th minute after Sam Morsy’s quick free-kick found Janoi Donacien, who cut the ball back for Chaplin to hammer home.

McKenna said: “The most pleasing bit was how we responded. We spoke a lot about that after Bolton, how we were going to be in the difficult moments, having trust and belief in our football whenever things go against us and I felt that we managed to do that.

“Obviously getting the goal back quickly helped but probably from the end of the first half and the first 30 minutes of the second half we played some really good football and created some good chances and we were probably good value for the two goals.

“They (Accrington) are very good at what they do, they have so much height in the team to start with but are fantastic on second balls, they put you under real pressure.

“We had to scrap for it, the players competed well and we managed to stay in it in – the physical battle – and thankfully the quality came through for the goals.”

Accrington boss John Coleman was disappointed with the loss and said the turning point of the game came midway through the first half when they struck the bar only for Ipswich to go up the other end and equalise.

He said: “I thought it was a good game and could have gone either way.

“I think the turning point was that 30 seconds where we hit the underside of the bar and looked all the world we were going 2-0 up and 30 seconds later the ball’s in our net.

“A good part of the game we were on top particularly in the first half, Ipswich came on stronger the second half.

“We came to try and win the game and I would have been disappointed with a draw to be honest having took the lead and having chances to go further in front.

“We’re competing in this league and that game could have gone either way and if we keep playing like that we will win more than we don’t.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Kieran McKenna: Wes Burns is working well for Ipswich

Kieran McKenna praised Wes Burns after he scored twice to seal a fourth win in five matches for the new Ipswich boss – a 2-0 victory against AFC Wimbledon. Ipswich took a well-deserved lead in the 61st minute when Burns’ low strike found the back of the net.
SOCCER
newschain

Bersant Celina could start as Ipswich take on Accrington

Bersant Celina could return to the starting line-up in Ipswich’s home clash with Accrington. The Kosovo plamaker made a comeback off the bench in the 2-0 loss at Bolton last weekend, his first appearance since December 1. The Tractor Boys have also been without defender Hayden Coulson and midfielder...
SOCCER
newschain

Aaron Morley and James Trafford could make Bolton debuts against Ipswich

Bolton could hand debuts to Aaron Morley and James Trafford in Saturday’s League One fixture against Ipswich. Former academy prospect Morley has returned to the club after leaving Rochdale on a free transfer while 19-year-old goalkeeper James Trafford has arrived on loan from Manchester City. Bolton, who have lost...
SOCCER
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kieran Mckenna
Person
Wes Burns
Person
Matt Butcher
Person
Ethan Hamilton
Person
Conor Chaplin
Person
Sam Morsy
Person
Janoi Donacien
The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Ian Evatt wants win over Ipswich to be turning point for Bolton

Boss Ian Evatt hopes Bolton’s 2-0 win over Ipswich which ended a run of five consecutive defeats is the “first step in a new journey”. Kieran Lee and top-scorer Dapo Afolayan struck in the space of eight second-half minutes as the Trotters celebrated a League One victory for the first time since November 23.
SOCCER
newschain

Bolton stop rot with win over Ipswich

Kieran Lee and substitute Dapo Afolayan struck twice in eight minutes to earn Bolton a 2-0 League One win over Ipswich and end a run of five successive defeats. Midfielder Lee netted the rebound after Christian Walton could not hold debutant Aaron Morley’s 74th-minute shot. And top-scorer Afolayan, without...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipswich
The Independent

Roy Hodgson looking forward to ‘massive challenge’ at Watford

Former England boss Roy Hodgson feels ready for the massive challenge of keeping Watford in the Premier League.Hodgson was announced as the club’s new manager on Tuesday evening following the departure of Claudio Ranieri after only 16 weeks in charge.The 74-year-old will be joined at Vicarage Road by assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets from 2002 until 2005.Hodgson becomes the Hornets’ 15th permanent manager in the last 10 years, and the third boss this season after Xisco Munoz was dismissed in October.Having left Crystal Palace at the end of last season after another campaign safely in the top flight,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Ryan Porteous back from ban as Hibernian take on Livingston

Hibernian welcome back Ryan Porteous for Saturday’s match at home to Livingston following a three-game suspension. Fellow centre-back Paul Hanlon is likely to remain on the sidelines after missing the midweek draw at Motherwell with a heel injury. Key midfielder Kyle Magennis is still working to build up his...
SOCCER
newschain

Craig Halkett injury blow for Hearts ahead of Motherwell game

Hearts have been dealt a blow ahead of the visit from Motherwell after manager Robbie Neilson confirmed that Craig Halkett will be missing for several weeks with a hamstring injury sustained against Celtic in midweek. He is likely to be replaced in central defence by new signing Toby Sibbick, who...
SOCCER
newschain

Robbie Muirhead earns Morton point against Raith

A second-half header from Robbie Muirhead rescued a point for Morton as they drew 2-2 with Raith in the Scottish Championship. The result sees the Ton move up to seventh in the table while Rovers are still looking for their first league win since mid-December. Morton took the lead 25...
SOCCER
newschain

Danny Mullen could be back for Dundee’s clash with St Mirren

Dundee striker Danny Mullen could return for the cinch Premiership clash with former club St Mirren. Mullen missed the midweek draw against St Johnstone with a sickness bug. Niall McGinn and Jay Chapman are in line for home debuts. Jordan Marshall remains a doubt while Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) and Lee...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
114K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy