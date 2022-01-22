ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Stephen Glass hails Aberdeen’s professional performance in Scottish Cup victory

By NewsChain Sport
 6 days ago
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass hailed his side for their professional performance as they eased into the fifth round of the Scottish Cup with a comfortable 3-0 victory at the expense of Edinburgh City.

The Dons were dominant against opposition from the bottom tier and close-range finishes from Ryan Hedges and Christian Ramirez had them on easy street by half-time, while Lewis Ferguson put the icing on the cake with an injury-time header.

Glass said: “The way we approached the first half made the game a little bit easier.

“We would have liked more goals (in the) second half but the quality wasn’t quite there in the second half – but it’s better than the reverse where you don’t start properly and have to chase it.”

Glass showed his intent by naming a side unchanged from a feisty 1-1 draw with Rangers in midweek and it was one-way traffic from the off.

The home side passed up a handful of chances before taking a deserved lead through Welshman Hedges midway through the first half.

The second goal came before the break as Funso Ojo exchanged passes with Hedges before the latter turned provider with a low cross that Ramirez fired high into the net from close range.

There was still time for the home side to add a third as Ferguson headed in at the far post after the visitors failed to clear a right-wing free-kick at the death.

Glass hoped his side could have wrapped up the win earlier, adding: “We had a lot of opportunities where we should be hitting the target or hitting it harder, but it’s a lesson because it could get edgy if they pull a goal back.

“It should have been out of sight earlier, but it was a professional job.”

Edinburgh City boss Gary Naysmith admitted his side were outplayed, saying: “It was a difficult game for us.

“I didn’t expect them to play the starting XI that face Rangers, if I’m honest.

“When you see that team – and I thought Aberdeen were the better team in midweek – you have a little bit of fear.

“I hate getting beat. I thought it was going to be an uncomfortable afternoon but the players in the main held their own and 3-0 was probably a fair reflection.”

newschain

Stephen Glass baffled by penalty decision in Aberdeen’s draw with Rangers

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass was baffled as to why his side were not awarded a penalty seconds before Rangers scored in an eventful 1-1 draw at Pittodrie. Goalkeeper Allan McGregor caught Ryan Hedges after the Dons forward got to a long ball first, but referee Kevin Clancy waved play on and Rangers went straight up the park to score through Ianis Hagi in the 20th minute.
SOCCER
newschain

Rangers ease past Stirling Albion 4-0 in Scottish Cup

Alex Lowry scored a dream debut goal while James Tavernier scored and missed a penalty as Rangers swept Stirling Albion 4-0 in the Scottish Cup at Ibrox. The 18-year-old midfielder replaced the injured Ianis Hagi early in the fourth-round tie and gave the home fans a glimpse of the future in the 31st minute with a well-taken finish.
SOCCER
newschain

Stephen Glass suggests more new arrivals could join Vicente Besuijen at Aberdeen

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass did not rule out further signings after beating “stiff competition” to sign Holland Under-19 international winger Vicente Besuijen on Monday. The 20-year-old former Roma youth international has signed until the summer of 2026 to join from ADO Den Haag, the second signing of the January transfer window after the arrival of American midfielder Dante Polvara.
SOCCER
newschain

St Mirren sail into Scottish Cup fifth round with victory at Ayr

St Mirren booked their place in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup with a comfortable 2-0 win at Ayr. First-half goals from Kyle McAllister and Greg Kiltie secured the victory for Jim Goodwin’s side, while the cinch Championship club’s best chance came from a late Tomi Adeloye header that went wide.
SOCCER
newschain

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass delighted to have a full crowd for Rangers game

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is relishing the prospect of a big atmosphere against Rangers as unrestricted crowds return to Scottish football. The Dons were limited to 500 fans for their Boxing Day win against Dundee amid coronavirus restrictions and their game against Rangers three days later was one of 12 cinch Premiership matches which were postponed in a bid to allow more supporters to attend.
SOCCER
