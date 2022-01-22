COVID in Alabama: Positive Test Rate Reaches 45.9%

BOISE — Omicron continues to spread in Idaho, with trends continuing from the previous week, health care officials in Idaho said during a media briefing Tuesday afternoon. The positivity rate, or the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 in the state is 25.7%, the highest during the pandemic so far, said Dave Jeppesen, director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Some health care providers in the state are seeing positivity rates at 50%, he said.

IDAHO STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO