Alabama State

COVID in Alabama: Positive Test Rate Reaches 45.9%

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState health officials say 45.9% of those taking COVID-19 tests in Alabama are getting positive results. According to new...

Comments

CommonSense4TheWin
6d ago

Is that why the WHO has called for an end to boosters stating that they don’t work? In almost 70 scientific studies, Ivermectin has proven to be effective in the treatment. It’s the best antiviral ever made; however, it would end many more expensive pharmaceutical options. When every mainstream news media program goes to commercial with the message, “Brought to you by Pfizer…”, it’s not news. It’s basically paid programming! That’s the fact of the matter!

Carrie Thompson
6d ago

We need treatments and therapeutics. This virus isn't going anywhere and the vaccines aren't as good as they say they are.

Alice Thomas
6d ago

But they want to ban everything that helps with the virus. Backwards. That's why I stay in the house. Sad

wtvy.com

Legal Talk Tuesday: An update on medical marijuana in Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, legal experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss the latest about medical marijuana in the state of Alabama,. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email...
DOTHAN, AL
Iowa Capital Dispatch

COVID deaths rise as infections plateau

State health officials reported 184 new deaths of people who were infected by the coronavirus on Wednesday, the most for a one-week period during the latest COVID-19 surge. That report came amid an apparent wane in the virus’ spread in Iowa. The most recent state data show weekly infection rates peaked about two weeks ago […] The post COVID deaths rise as infections plateau appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Alabama COVID Hospitalizations Multiply More Than Tenfold Since Thanksgiving, Closing in on Pandemic Highs

[/caption]The recent spike in omicron-derived COVID-19 cases has far exceeded any other new-case numbers since the pandemic began in early 2020. Omicron often has had symptoms that are mild or even non-existent, keeping victims out of hospital beds — until the new year arrived. Since then, admissions of patients...
ALABAMA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Weekly positive test rate jumps 12% in Muscatine Co.; 69 Iowa nursing homes have COVID outbreaks

The percentage of positive tests jumped by double-digits in Muscatine County, while more than five dozen Iowa nursing homes were reporting COVID-19 outbreaks this past week. According to data on the State of Iowa Public Health dashboard, there were 616 positive tests reported over the seven day period ending Wednesday for a total of 9,119 since the pandemic began 22 months ago.
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
Mining Journal

U.P., Marquette Co. at 35% test positivity rate

MARQUETTE — As omicron cases soar in the region, people are lining up for COVID-19 tests and vaccines, while local health officials are warning of the strain on local health care systems. With cases rising, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 vaccination site has opened at...
MARQUETTE, MI
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Omicron Pushes Idaho's COVID-19 Test Positivity Rate to Over 25 Percent, say Officials

BOISE — Omicron continues to spread in Idaho, with trends continuing from the previous week, health care officials in Idaho said during a media briefing Tuesday afternoon. The positivity rate, or the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 in the state is 25.7%, the highest during the pandemic so far, said Dave Jeppesen, director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Some health care providers in the state are seeing positivity rates at 50%, he said.
IDAHO STATE
cbslocal.com

COVID In Minnesota: 78 More Deaths Reported; Rolling Positivity Rate Still Reaching New Highs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — With the state’s average positivity rate now pushing even further into record territory, Minnesota officials on Monday reported 11,115 new cases and 78 more deaths due to COVID-19. The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,204,929, which includes 34,134 reinfections. Since the start of the pandemic, 11,115 Minnesotans have died from the virus.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: Connecticut COVID-19 hospitalizations, weekly test positivity rate decline

Connecticut’s COVID-19 metrics fell over the weekend and continued to decline Tuesday, a further indication the state may have passed the peak of its omicron surge. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Connecticut reached its lowest point in the past week on Tuesday, while the state’s weekly test positivity rate was the lowest it has been since Jan. 2. Medical experts had ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Average Positivity Rate Falling, But Massive Backlog Of Tests Reported

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the state’s average positivity rate now on a downward trend following the arrival of the omicron variant, Minnesota officials on Tuesday reported 35,504 new cases and 37 more deaths due to COVID-19, including one person in their 20s. The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,264,935, which includes 41,935 reinfections. These figures include tests processed over the weekend. The health department admitted that there is a very large backlog in test reporting currently: “The recent surge of COVID-19 cases is creating the highest volume of lab reports since the beginning of...
MINNESOTA STATE

