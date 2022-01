A bomb threat against Smith College in Northampton that forced the campus to lock down Friday morning was a hoax, police said. The threat just after 5 a.m. targeted Burton Hall, a building near the center of campus, and prompted a school-wide shelter in place order and response from local police and the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad. Officials found nothing suspicious after searching the building and determined the threat was a hoax, the Northampton Police Department said in a statement.

NORTHAMPTON, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO