SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Years of work state energy regulators have put into revamping California’s rooftop solar rules was supposed to culminate this week in vote at the CPUC on Thursday, Jan. 27th. In his recent budget address, Governor Newsom said the plan to reform California’s solar power incentives “needs work.” Now the issue has been pulled from the agenda. What was a debate over solar metering rates has become a political fistfight that is hard to escape. Dueling advertisements can be heard on drive-time radio. “A major flaw in state policy is forcing Californians who can’t afford rooftop solar energy...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO