It’s time for Jim Harbaugh to poop or get off the pot. Unless the culprit is Michigan AD Warde Manuel. Or Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis. Regardless of which of these individuals or combination thereof is currently clogging the pipes, Michigan no longer has the time to wait this one out. After weeks of rumors about his interest in returning to the NFL, Harbaugh needs to decide if he wants to coach the Wolverines or the Raiders. Because Mike Macdonald just forced his hand.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO