Top 100 OL Jven Williams goes in-depth on Top 7

As the Chicago Bears prepare to hire Matt Eberflus, naming him the 18th head coach in franchise history, new general manager Ryan Poles is willing to go back to a defensive minded head coach, one that will shape the identity of the Bears for years to come. For Chicago, hiring a defensive minded head coach in a pass-happy league isn't the issue. In the context of the Bears, the issue is finding a good offensive coordinator and putting together a good offensive staff to allow quarterback Justin Fields to flourish.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO