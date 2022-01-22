ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Top 100 OL Jven Williams goes in-depth on Top 7

By Brian Dohn
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOffensive lineman Jven Williams, who is...

247sports.com

The Spun

Lovie Smith Is Trending Following The Bears’ Hire

The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their next head coach in the form of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday morning, revealing that Eberflus beat out Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn to land the job. Eberflus will get his first...
NFL
247Sports

LSU coach Brian Kelly impresses the folks at Isidore Newman

LSU head coach Brian Kelly popped in at New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman on Wednesday, home of the Top247's No. 1 ranked recruit Arch Manning and his 2023 teammate Will Randle. "Brian Kelly is awesome," Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart told 247Sports. The program's 2022 offensive tackle Bo Bordelon...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Ohio State Football foe could get number one transfer QB

The transfer portal has been good for the Ohio State football program. It has been useful for other teams around the country too, including in the Big Ten. It looks like the Buckeyes might have some tougher competition next year because of one particular player in the transfer portal. It...
COLLEGE SPORTS
#American Football
247Sports

Candidates for the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator job

As the Chicago Bears prepare to hire Matt Eberflus, naming him the 18th head coach in franchise history, new general manager Ryan Poles is willing to go back to a defensive minded head coach, one that will shape the identity of the Bears for years to come. For Chicago, hiring a defensive minded head coach in a pass-happy league isn't the issue. In the context of the Bears, the issue is finding a good offensive coordinator and putting together a good offensive staff to allow quarterback Justin Fields to flourish.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Jim Caldwell News

For the past few weeks, former head coach Jim Caldwell has been linked to the Chicago Bears‘ job opening. On Wednesday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz had an update on this potential pairing. According to Schultz, the Bears were impressed with Caldwell’s plan for Justin Fields. “Jim Caldwell’s interview...
NFL
AllTitans

Jeff Fisher a Head Coach Again

Jeff Fisher finally has another chance to be an NFL head coach. One of the NFL’s all-time leaders in wins – and losses – will lead the Michigan Panthers in the first season of the new United States Football League, which will begin play this spring. Fisher...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan News

Last Friday, the Baltimore Ravens parted ways with defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. It turns out his replacement might very well be Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. According to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, the Ravens are targeting Macdonald as their next defensive coordinator. A deal is expected to...
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

College football: 10 teams that could crash Playoff in 2022

The Cincinnati Bearcats crashed the College Football Playoff in grand fashion this past season. They weren't alone — Michigan made its first appearance as well. It marked the first time since 2015 that two teams made their CFB Playoff debut in the same year. While odds are unlikely of a couple capturing the same feat in 2022, one program breaking through could very well be on the horizon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former 5-Star QB Jaxson Dart Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision

Jaxson Dart has reportedly found a new home for the 2022 season. According to Chase Parham of Rivals, the five-star quarterback is heading to Ole Miss. The Grove Report is also reporting that Dart has been admitted as a student at Ole Miss. A few weeks ago, Dart announced that...
NFL
247Sports

National Signing Day: Jacoby Mathews 'torn' between three SEC schools

One of the top recruits in the country will announce his college decision on National Signing Day, and three schools are neck-and-neck in the battle to land his signature. Four-star safety Jacoby Mathews is “torn” between Florida, LSU, and Texas A&M, per 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
NFL

