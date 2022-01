Escaping in a spaceship during the end of the world - that's what the Assassin's Creed finale was supposed to look like a decade ago. Since the release of the first Assassin's Creed in 2007, the series has gone through quite a few changes. The series, planned as a trilogy, has ultimately received more installments, both main ones and spin-offs. This had an obvious impact on the story planned by the creators, who originally have prepared a completely different ending than the one we saw in 2012. As it turns out, the Assassin's Creedtrilogy was originally supposed to end with Desmond Miles' space journey.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO