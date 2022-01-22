ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tensor-powered Google Pixel 6a could land in May

By Ryne Hager
Android Police
Android Police
 6 days ago
This news tidbit is short and sweet: Leaker and journalist Max Jambor reports that the Pixel 6A will land in May. This timeline could see Google bring its A-series phones back to their prior Google I/O announcement — last year's Pixel 5a landed later than expected in August....

