After a seven-year fight, a New Jersey mother whose infant suffocated to death while sleeping has won her battle to get the federal government to ban certain baby mattresses. In a unanimous vote Wednesday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) agreed to publish a final rule on aftermarket or supplemental mattresses — those made by third parties and sold separately from cribs and play yards. The mattresses will now have to be the same as the mattresses sold with the products and go through third-party testing, according to the ruling, by the fall of 2022.

LAW ・ 16 HOURS AGO