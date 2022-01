TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The United Way of the Wabash Valley has awarded an $8,000 grant to the Vigo County Juvenile Justice Center. The goal of the center is to provide education and counseling to juveniles in need of guidance. The grant money will help pay for the annual cost of counseling and group programs. Sheriff John Plasse says this was a major need for the center.

