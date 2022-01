Big update from Munich heavy psychedelic forebears Colour Haze, marked by the upcoming release of a new live album recorded by the band as a four-piece in the studio show-style. with no overdubs or whathaveyou. Elektrohasch Schallplatten, the imprint run by founding Colour Haze guitarist/vocalist Stefan Koglek, has been quiet in terms of issuing the work of other groups, but has steadily served as an outlet for the band’s own work in the last few years, and as they move beyond 2020’s We Are (review here), it seems like they’re trying to give that album the due it might otherwise have received on tour.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO