New Year’s came and went, and boy does time fly! We’re already more than two weeks into January, and as some of you may know, today’s the day when many people drop their New Year’s resolutions and return to their regular lifestyles. It’s why today is known as “Quitter’s Day” or the “Ditch New Year’s Resolution Day.” So, in case you find yourself walking down the same path again and lacking motivation, perhaps all you need is the right app, or set of apps, to keep you on the right track.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO