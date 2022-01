When it comes to sports video games, the EA Sports NCAA Football franchise ranks among the best. NCAA Football 14 is my favorite sports video game to date. Whether it was playing “Road to Glory Mode” to go from high school star to Heisman Trophy winner, the ability to recruit against your friends in an online dynasty mode, moving up the coaching ranks from coordinator to head coach, or winning national championships— I loved it all. The game franchise was forced to end in 2013 due to the Ed O’Bannon suit regarding player likeness. This was right when Baylor football was nearing its peak. Robert Griffin III (NCAA Football 13 cover athlete) was a year removed from winning the Heisman trophy and the new McLane Stadium was nearing completion.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO