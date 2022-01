HADDAM, Conn. — Early Wednesday morning, the U.S. Coast Guards' ice-breaking boat "Bollard" was seen passing through Haddam as it made its way up the Connecticut River. This yearly ice-breaking practice began in Old Saybrook and it slowly made its way up to Hartford. The goal is to help other ships move through and deliver products like home heating oil to the greater Hartford area.

HADDAM, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO