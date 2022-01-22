ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Stunning find discovered hiding in the ocean's 'twilight zone'

By Ashley Strickland, CNN
Henry County Daily Herald
 6 days ago

The ocean depths are as mysterious as the infinite abyss of space beyond our planet. Every time we dive beneath the waves, or those waves surface an unusual creature, we learn something new about the water covering more than 70% of Earth's surface. Only around 20% of the ocean...

www.henryherald.com

The Independent

Never-before-seen black hole discovered in Andromeda galaxy

Astronomers have discovered a black hole unlike any other, one of the only confirmed ‘intermediate-mass black holes’ – an object that has long been sought by scientists.This particular black hole, at one hundred thousand solar masses, is smaller than the black holes at the centre of galaxies but larger than those that are born when stars explode.“We have very good detections of the biggest, stellar-mass black holes up to 100 times the size of our sun, and supermassive black holes at the centres of galaxies that are millions of times the size of our sun, but there aren’t any measurements...
KION News Channel 5/46

Unknown space object beaming out radio signals every 18 minutes remains a mystery

By Ashley Strickland, CNN While mapping radio waves across the universe, astronomers happened upon a celestial object releasing giant bursts of energy — and it’s unlike anything they’ve ever seen before. The spinning space object, spotted in March 2018, beamed out radiation three times per hour. In those moments, it became the brightest source of The post Unknown space object beaming out radio signals every 18 minutes remains a mystery appeared first on KION546.
AFP

Three, two, one: astronomers predict SpaceX space junk will hit the Moon

A chunk of a SpaceX rocket that blasted off seven years ago and was abandoned in space after completing its mission will crash into the Moon in March, experts say. The rocket was deployed in 2015 to put into orbit a NASA satellite called the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR). Since then, the second stage of the rocket, or booster, has been floating in what mathematicians call a chaotic orbit, astronomer Bill Gray told AFP Wednesday. It was Gray who calculated the space junk's new collision course with the Moon.
mymodernmet.com

Stunning Footage Captures Rare Sighting of a Psychedelic Jellyfish in the Pacific Ocean

Jellyfish are mesmerizing creatures. From the giant phantom jelly to a giant red specimen, they come in a seemingly infinite variety of shapes and sizes. More species continue to be discovered as scientists push into the deep, dark corners of the ocean. Recently, a team from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute captured footage of a rare psychedelic jellyfish in the midnight zone of the Pacific's Monterey Canyon.
vg247.com

Where to find Striped Hide in Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise Striped Hide is a fairly common item you’ll see pop up several times when you visit the smithy. There’s an early-game armor set based on it, but Striped Hide comes in handy when you need to upgrade weapons as well. Unlike some monster parts, there’s actually a fair few ways to obtain this as well.
WKRC

Divers discover massive 'twilight zone' coral reef untouched by climate change

TAHITI (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - A team of UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) divers discovered one of the most extensive "twilight zone" coral reefs on record. Scientists say the reef doesn’t look to be damaged by climate change, and they actually witnessed the coral spawning during the dives....
CNET

Saturn's 'Death Star moon' Mimas may be hiding an internal ocean

Saturn has some famous moons, like Enceladus (a plume-spewing moon of mystery) and Titan (the intriguing target of NASA's future Dragonfly mission). But what about dainty Mimas, a moon that's mostly known for its resemblance to the Death Star from Star Wars? Turns out it might be hiding an internal ocean.
pbs.org

The Ocean’s Greatest Feast

The sardine run along the East coast of South Africa is one of nature’s greatest spectacles, a challenging voyage for these fish as they navigate the ocean, barely escaping the mouths of hungry predators who depend on this event for food. Between May and July, billions of these tiny fish gather to create a shoal that is many miles long. As the largest biomass migration on the planet, researchers estimate the sardine run could rival Africa’s wildebeest migration. Prompted by an influx of cold water, billions of sardines start a journey that becomes a “moveable feast” for predators like sharks, dolphins, gannets, seals and whales. Specialty underwater filming techniques, such as multidirectional floating cameras and mounted cameras on boats, capture this event in stunning, closeup detail.
Henry County Daily Herald

Hundreds of mysterious strands found at the heart of the Milky Way

The center of our Milky Way galaxy is home to a multitude of intriguing features -- including nearly a thousand mysterious magnetic strands, according to a new telescope image. The pairs and clusters of strands stretch for nearly 150 light-years in length and are equally spaced. The bizarre structures are...
