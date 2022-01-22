ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch proud Arsenal legend Ian Wright’s incredible reaction to grandson D’Margio scoring first-ever Championship goal

By Gary Stonehouse
 6 days ago

IAN WRIGHT posted his hilarious reaction after grandson D'Margio Wright-Phillips scored his first-ever professional goal.

The Stoke City starlet, 20, made his debut in the FA Cup win over Leyton Orient earlier this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vgGHE_0dt1K6zK00
Ian Wright's grandson D'Margio Wright-Phillips scored his first-ever goal for Stoke against Fulham Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WRnXK_0dt1K6zK00
His granddad was just as head over heels about the goal as the youngster Credit: Getty

That was followed by a man of the match display on his first Championship start in last week’s win over Hull City.

And the youngster, son of ex-Chelsea, Man City and England international Shaun Wright-Phillips, needed just 90 seconds to make an impact today against leaders Fulham.

He volleyed the ball past Marek Rodak - and news of his strike was enough to get his proud grandad up and off his seat as he performed punditry duty.

Wright shared his reaction with a clip on Twitter, and it showed the beaming Arsenal legend scurrying over to a screen to capture the scoreline on camera.

Unfortunately Stoke did not have long to celebrate as Rodrigo Muniz instantly went up the other end to level.

In the clip, Wright was informed of the equaliser, but he simply replied: “I don't care.”

Muniz added a second before the break but Lewis Baker made it 2-2 by powering home.

But it would be Fulham that kept their Premier League promotion push on track as Bobby Decordova-Reid bagged a late winner.

Wright recently revealed what it is like to see D’Margio, a right-winger like his father, make the breakthrough after his FA Cup debut.

He told ITV: “I was just pleased he got through the game without injuries. I'm delighted for him.

“I can't even tell you. It's hard to explain what that means. Very hard. You are behind the sofa, it's the nerves. You're thinking about it all day.

“You can't help but think about it. You hope he does well, does well for the team. The team won and he played 87 minutes. I'm quite pleased he got through the game.”

