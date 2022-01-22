Official: Person received “significant burns” during mobile home fire near Greeleyville

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Fire Department responded to a house fire near Greeleyville.

A spokesman for the department, Capt. William Horton, said a mobile home was fully involved when crews first arrived Saturday afternoon.

He said one person is being treated with “significant” burns. That individual was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No other details were provided. Count on 2 for updates

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.

