Official: Person received “significant burns” during mobile home fire near Greeleyville
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Fire Department responded to a house fire near Greeleyville.
A spokesman for the department, Capt. William Horton, said a mobile home was fully involved when crews first arrived Saturday afternoon.
He said one person is being treated with “significant” burns. That individual was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No other details were provided. Count on 2 for updates
The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.
