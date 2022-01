It was one of the most unusual agreements to come from the frenzy of climate activity at COP26 in Glasgow. A tiny blockchain crypto company with the odd name of Chia announced a partnership with the World Bank, one of the largest and most influential financial institutions on the planet. Under a non-exclusive, open-source and no-cost agreement, Chia is working with the Bank’s Climate Change Group to support the development of the world’s first "Climate Warehouse," an ambitious effort toward establishing a global carbon marketplace. A few days later Chia made another announcement, signing an agreement with the government of Costa Rica, a nation known for its leadership in environmental conservation and sustainable development, to provide technical services in support of that country’s National Climate Change Metrics System.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO